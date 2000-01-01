Will populists prevail in Latin America?

Critical presidential elections will take place in several Latin American countries this year – Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and, potentially, Venezuela. Despite healthy gro­wth in the region – Latin America is poised to grow 2.3 per cent in 2018 – widespread fragmentation, dissatisfaction with traditional political factions, and strong public support for left-leaning candidates have raised doubts about the durability of pro-market reforms in the region. This is particularly true in Brazil and Mexico, which will likely fuel market volatility.

In our view, Brazil’s October general election poses less of a risk. While uncertainty over the final presidential ca­n­didate nominations persists, the cou­ntry’s two-round voting system favours more prudent proposals, and Brazilian voters have historically had a preference for the status quo. Moderate candidates will be assisted by improvements to the economy driven by current policies as reflected by declining inflation and accelerating activity.

Even if a left-leaning candidate prevails, fragile public finances, a rule-based framework, and the need to sustain investor confidence provide limited scope for increased fiscal stimulus. In fact, politicians are under pressure to deliver on the macro front amid the still unfolding corruption probe and the failure of past populist measures. Moreover, political parties that have recently helped to build the needed consensus in Congress to pass reforms should stay relevant.

The July presidential election in Mexico poses a greater risk. The prospects of a nationalist-leaning candidate becoming president are high amid a weak economy, heightened tension with the US, and the combination of political fragmentation (independent candidates will be able to run for the first time) and a single round of voting. While the scope for introducing a radical policy shift is rather narrow – given limited congressional support and a strong institutional framework – garnering confidence among investors could be a major challenge for the next administration.

Although instability related to the NAFTA renegotiation and the presidential race would weigh on private sector investment, the Mexican economy should continue to grow this year, albeit at a slower pace. The need to contain inflation, which ended last year significantly above the central bank target band, and avoid unwarranted exchange rate volatility would prevent the central bank from providing monetary stimulus, undermining hopes for policy rate cuts.

One major wild card is Venezuela, where presidential elections are intended for 2018Q4. The country remains in a downward spiral amid declining output, accelerating inflation, and debt woes. US sanctions have constrained the regime, further limiting its capacity to sell assets and issue new debt. However, a negotiated solution to the political crisis (which would require the government to pursue economic reforms and reinstate the National Assembly to provide legitimacy) is unlikely to take place in the short-term.

With a deeply divided opposition and lack of transparent rules and institutions, the regime’s chances of winning the presidential election and remaining in power have increased. The impact of a PDVSA default could prove highly contractionary as the oil company remains the country’s main source of foreign exchange. Moving forward, much needed productivity-enhancing reforms in Latin America will require skillful political leadership across the region. Limited public support and longstanding structural weaknesses in many countries (high income inequality, fragile institutions, low productivity, and lagging infrastructure) remain major headwinds to reform efforts.

(Martín Castellano Deputy Chief Economist, Latin America)