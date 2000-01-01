Will the bitcoin bubble burst?

Fueled by a frenzied investment mania, Bitcoin’s price sky-rocketed in 2017, from under $1,000 at the beginning of the year to an intra-day high of over $20,000 in mid-December. During this period, its market capitalisation rose from $15 billion to a high of $326 billion – comparable to that of Bank of America.

The last 30 days, however, have seen a significant pullback in price, with trading concentrating in the $12,000-$16,000 range. Will this short-term trend continue or will Bitcoin return to its 2017 trajectory? Our bet is on a downward trend with wild fluctuations.

The overwhelming majority of economists – and even many cryptocurrency advocates – saw an irrationally exuberant market in 2017: Bitcoin’s price soared, news coverage rose, and more and more investors felt compelled to invest in an asset they knew little-to-nothing about. This resulted in Bitcoin becoming, according to some estimates, one of the biggest bubbles of all time, surpassing the Mississippi Company and South Sea Company bubbles of the 1700s. When compared to more recent market bubbles, the 2017 ascent of Bitcoin was truly astonishing.

However, this stratospheric rate of growth was unsustainable and is unlikely to return in 2018, especially given Bitcoin’s current limitations and challenges. For example, given the limits to the number of possible transactions per second, Bitcoin’s ability to function as an efficient payment system is constrained. Addressing this scalability issue could lead to disruptive ideological disagreements within the Bitcoin community and additional forks of the network as seen with Bitcoin Cash – raising the risk of market fragmentation. Another major challenge facing Bitcoin is its reliance – in certain hotspots – on mining powered by free or low-cost electricity which is coming under pressure. This month China has followed up their ban on exchanges with a crackdown on discounted electricity and tax credits from regional authorities to Bitcoin mining companies.

In addition, legal, regulatory, and security barriers may slow Bitcoin’s adoption; legislative bodies, regulators, and law enforcement agencies cite tax evasion, money laundering, and financing of illicit activities as serious concerns. Numerous countries, including China, Colombia and Nigeria, have imposed strict restrictions on Bitcoin, and others are likely to follow.

On a related note, the explosion of initial coin offerings (some 50 ICOs are launched weekly and over $4 billion worth of capital was raised via ICOs in 2017), has raised red flags for regulators. Benjamin Lawsky, former superintendent of the New York state department of financial services, warned last year that if ICOs get out of control, it could result in a severe regulatory backlash against the entire crypto ecosystem. Beijing and Seoul have already banned this form of capital raising, while regulators in Hong Kong, London, Singapore, and Washington, DC have warned that ICOs may violate securities laws.

Furthermore, while the newly-launched Bitcoin futures markets add legitimacy, it also allows investors to bet against the cryptocurrency – something that has been difficult and expensive to execute until now. Factors including costly transaction fees, the enormous power needed for mining, the threat of cyber-attacks on Bitcoin exchanges, and high volatility also limit Bitcoin’s appeal. Additionally, profit-taking could lead to selling pressure, exacerbated by poor liquidity and panic among inexperienced investors.

That said, a Bitcoin price crash should not spill over to other financial markets or impact the global economy. While Bitcoin’s market capitalisation has grown significantly, it remains tiny relative to other asset classes. Moreover, with cryptocurrencies traded and held outside the banking sector, the risk of contagion is low. Nevertheless, officials are monitoring Bitcoin closely, warning of a “classic bubble” and urging “extreme caution.” France’s finance minister has even proposed that Bitcoin regulation be discussed at the 2018 G20 summit in Argentina.

Finally, while we do expect a significant price pullback in 2018, we believe cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Just as internet-based companies flourished after the dot-com bubble, we see a similar trajectory for crypto currencies and companies. Yes, much of the crypto ecosystem could collapse after the peak of the hype (and regulatory oversight increases), but a handful of cryptocurrencies and companies would survive and new ones will be created. Those that can adapt, address operational challenges, and demonstrate valuable use cases should ultimately play an important role in the global economy.

(Dennis Ferenzy Associate Economist, Innovations)