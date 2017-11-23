What’s happening to Bhansali is scary, says director Kapri

Director Vinod Kapri, whose Hindi film "Pihu" opened the controversy-hit Indian Panorama segment at IFFI 2017, has come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying his biggest worry is that "fringe" sections are becoming the mainstream now.

Kapri said what is happening to Bhansali is scary. "What is happening with 'Padmavati' is really unfortunate. My biggest worry is that fringe elements are becoming mainstream. Earlier, there were two or three groups or outfits who were disturbing our cinema or filmmakers. I am scared as a filmmaker because whatever happened to Bhansali can happen to anyone," Kapri told PTI on the sidelines of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The director, whose film "Pihu" replaced the opening film "Nude" (Marathi) in the Panorama section, said he was not the right person to comment on the controversy.

"I don't know what to say (on the controversy) as I was not a part of the jury. I don't know what conspires between the jury and the ministry. I feel I am not the right person to comment," he said. The I & B ministry had overruled the 13-member jury's recommendation and excluded "Nude" and "S Durga" from the line-up of the Indian Panorama segment. The exclusion led to the resignation of jury chairman Sujoy Ghosh and members Apurva Asrani and Gyan Correa.

"S Durga" director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has moved the Kerala High Court challenging the decision. The court has now ordered the ministry to screen the Malayalam movie at the ongoing festival. When asked about the court decision, Kapri said, "High Court has allowed the film ('S Durga') to be screened. I believe every filmmaker has the right to show his film to the audience or in a festival. My heart goes out to the directors of 'Nude' and 'S Durga'. But at the same time we are here with 'Pihu' and we are celebrating 'Pihu'."