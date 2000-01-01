Washington turmoil roils US

How long the shutdown last?

The President’s incoming acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday that “it is very possible that the shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress”. A spokesman for senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said “if director Mulvaney says the Trump shutdown will last into the New Year, believe him – because it’s their shutdown.”

The next possible steps

There is a remote possibility that a deal could come together sooner, and in the unlikely event a deal is reached by Monday, the pro forma session could be used to pass it by unanimous consent or voice vote, something that would only require one senator to be in attendance.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Schumer have said that the new Democratic-controlled House of Representatives will pass a bill to stop the shutdown if it lasts into the new Congress.

Where do negotiations stand?

The key sticking point in the spending standoff is president Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion for a border wall. And so far, there is still no agreement to resolve the standoff and re-open the government.

House Republicans passed a spending bill that included an additional $5 billion for the wall last week, but the legislation is considered dead on arrival in the Senate where Democrats have said they would not support it. Any spending bill needs at least some Democratic votes to pass in the Senate.

Which parts of the govt are affected?

Key parts of the federal government have been impacted by the shutdown, including the department of homeland security, the justice department, the interior department, the state department and the department of housing and urban development.

But just because a federal department is subject to a lapse in funding, that doesn’t mean that all of its activities immediately stop.

Typically in the event of a shutdown, some federal employees deemed essential continue to work, but their pay is withheld until the shutdown is over, while other federal employees are placed on furlough, meaning they are effectively put on a leave of absence without pay. Congress can move to order that furloughed employees be paid retroactively after a shutdown is over, though that is not guaranteed.

Will it impact holiday travel?

The transportation security administration will be on the job to screen passengers, and Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers will be directing planes.

The FAA released a statement saying that "air traffic control is fully operational and there is no impact to safety or FAA oversight for travelers."

Amtrak, a federally owned corporation rather than a government agency, will be open. Federal railroad administration inspectors will also continue to work.

US customs and border protection checkpoints will remain open for international travelers, and the state department will also continue processing passports.

How many workers will be impacted?

An estimated 800,000 federal employees may be impacted by the partial shutdown, either by having to work during it while their pay is withheld until it ends or by being furloughed.

More than 420,000 government workers are expected to work without pay in a partial shutdown, according to a fact sheet released by the Democratic staff of the Senate Appropriations Committee.