Uphill route to a comeback

The Congress might have lost the electoral battles in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh but it is beginning to hold ground in the perception war. The emergence of Rahul Gandhi from the shadow of incompetence has been the biggest gain for the Congress which had been struggling to find an answer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who continues to be the most popular politician in the country.

Rahul’s elevation as Congress president just ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly results showed that the party had prepared to take the blows of electoral setbacks on the chin to last the entire duration of what seems to be a long-drawn battle against the BJP.

Chinks in armour

The BJP won the crucial Gujarat elections but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invincibility on home turf appeared to have developed chinks in the latest fight. Even in defeat, the Congress appears to have sensed a chance it had been desperately looking for after the rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The party was not only decimated but also faced a severe credibility crisis that threatened the very existence of the oldest political dispensation in the country. A series of corruption allegations during UPA rule had eroded the popular support base of the Congress as the people saw Narendra Modi led BJP to be a more suitable option to run the country after 10 years of Manmohan Singh government.

In a major boost to the Congress, the corruption tag it carried is beginning to fall off. Just after giving a close fight to the BJP in the Gujarat elections, the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum licence allocation scam came as a fresh lease of life to the party. The 2G scam, that accor­ding to then Com­ptroller and Aud­itor General (CAG) had caused presumptive losses of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer, had become the highlight of corruption in the country exposing the unholy nexus between politician, corporates and bureaucrats. But the 2G case fell flat and a CBI court acquitted all the accused because of lack of evidence to prove criminality. The Congress has wasted little time in going to town saying the 2G scam was bogus and nothing more than a political conspiracy.

PM’s personality

The court order in the 2G case came as a detergent for the Congress to wash the stains of corruption that had ruined its appearance. The BJP, on the other hand, successfully managed to project itself as a cleaner party. The perception was largely wea­ved around Modi’s personality and the so-called Gujarat model of governance.

The Prime Minister continues to be standing firm at the top of the popularity chart and it would be naive to assume that he has been weakened by the Gujarat result, that ended in victory for the BJP and a slightly higher vote percentage, but not of the kind that could match the hype of the campaign. For the Congress, however, following the Gujarat campaign, it has managed to score on two counts that could help the party rediscover its mojo.

First, the party succeeded in exposing gaps in the famed Gujarat model of development – if not for the Gujarati voter, then for the rest of the country – and put it out in the public space. Second, the party raised question marks on the seriousness of the BJP government in checking corruption. During his Gujarat campaign, Rahul Gandhi repeated allegations of financial irregularities against BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. It gave a chance for the new Congress president to attack the

BJP and term the ruling party as ‘Lie Hard’.

Apart from the 2G case, Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan got a major breather from the court in the Adarsh housing scam, another blot on the Congress government. Up next is the judgement in the cases related to the Commonwealth Games.

Rahul Gandhi’s latest avatar is a mix of aggression and compassion. He clearly wants to script a course for himself, which is closer to the

old school of politics of taking everyone along against the BJP’s one-dimensional right wing approach of forced nationalism. The road ahead is long as the Congress is in tatters in most parts of the country and the BJP is in power in nearly 20 states. To snatch state after state from the ruling party will be a daunting

challenge.

The Gujarat elections showed that Rahul Gandhi is no longer the seasonal politician he was made out to be. He went back to the state after the party’s defeat and was back among the workers sending

a strong signal that he is serious about rebuilding the structure for making the party apparatus ready

for future electoral battles in the state. For the first time in the Modi era, the Gujarat assembly will have strong opposition voice which

will make the government more accountable.

The Congress has started making the right noises but it remains to be seen if it will get in position to make it tough for Modi in 2019 when he seeks a second term.