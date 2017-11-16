Unreported slippages highlight chinks

Banks with focus on corporate lending have been struggling with asset quality issues and uncertainty related to growth in the light of capital constraints. On the other hand, the retail lending focussed private sector banks have shown a strong and consistent growth trend. Retail lenders have benefited from strong demand in the retail segment, easing interest rates and relatively lower competitive pressure from the capital strapped government banks.

However, the scenario is changing now. First, the government ba­nks are set to get mega capital infusi­on to tune of Rs 2.1 lakh crore – a substantially large amount that wo­uld not only enable them to clean up their balance sheet but also leave enough legroom for their immediate growth needs. Similarly, corporate lenders like ICICI Bank have been able to raise close to Rs 7,200 crore by partial divestment of its stake in insurance subsidiaries and could further strengthen the balance sheet by partial divestment of its stake in the proposed public offering of ICICI Securities and ICICI Home Finance also in future.

Chinks

On the other hand, chinks are visible within the private bank space. Some of the private sector banks have jolted the markets with unexpected deterioration in asset quality in Q2 results. They include Axis Bank and Yes Bank. More concerning is the fact that the malaise has to be pointed out by the regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through audit of their last year’s accounts. It is difficult to take a call on whether unreported slippages is just an aberration or more skeletons could come out of the cupboard. But clearly the markets are having a relook at the premium valuation commanded by the banks.

One way of addressing market concerns is to raise capital from some marquee investors. Axis Bank has done the same. Markets seem to be appreciating the move as of now and hoping there are no negative surprises ahead. After all, transparency and certainty carry a premium in the equity markets. From the portfolio perspective, we continue to remain overweight on the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space. Recent government policies will further strengthen the very strong multi-year trend of financialisation. The curb on cash economy and positive real interest rates would attract incremental household savings into financial assets rather than physical assets like real estate and gold.



The writer is Head of Research, Sharekhan