TINA goes for a toss

Not that we did not anticipate the BJP rout but the extent of the defeat has come as a surprise. There is nothing called TINA (There Is No Alternative) now. In a vibrant democracy, I don’t think it works that way. Even before the previous assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the entire top leadership of the Congress was wiped out in an unfortunate Naxal attack. The only leader who survived was Ajit Jogi.

Even he formed a third front and started eating into the BJP share. In that sense, the Congress was faceless. Even Rahul Gandhi’s name was not good enough as we found. Between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi, it was one-way traffic in favour of the Prime Minister. There was no sentiment for Rahul Gandhi in the state. So it was not Rahul Gandhi, not the Congress leadership or even the Congress organisation.

On top of it, there was an extremely popular chief minister – Raman Singh – in the state. Docile, down to earth and humble Singh had an impeccable image. In fact, he was one of the three leaders who held the BJP’s flag high even when the party was decimated in other parts of the country. The other two leaders were Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narendra Modi. From that perspective, Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s stature is at par with Narendra Modi. This tells us that when the people are in the mood for a change, they want to change, they just go ahead and no other factor works. They will even vote for vacuum. In a vibrant democracy this is the message number one from these assembly elections.

Secondly, anticipating that one will win in a vacuum is also not going to work because of the simple reason that the fatigue of 15 years is very different from the fatigue of five years. If the popularity of Raman Singh could carry the BJP for 15 years, or Shiela Dikshit in Delhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in MP and Naveen Patnaik in Odisha that does not mean that one term with a popular face can be the game plan for a vacuum driven vote for change. So why Chhattisgarh poll result is important is the fact that it is a red flag for the BJP, an alarm that the party should not get too complacent assuming that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also shows mirror to the Congress that it takes 15 years of fatigue-based incumbency to uproot a popular face. You cannot do that in five years.

The third lesson is that organisation matters. It matters a lot. Had the organisation not been there it would have been a Chhattisgarh-like wipeout in Madhya Pradesh as well for the BJP. The two states are similar and have common history and there is hardly a change in emotion among the people of the two states. In Madhya Pradesh, the RSS network really came out and worked to compensate for the anti-incumbency force. The Congress must understand that it wins by not bringing BJP voters under its fold. The Congress wins when BJP voters sit at home. When core BJP voters get upset they sit at home. This has happened in Malwa where the voter turnout went down in urban pockets or remained static. In rural Malwa, the voting percentage went up just like in other parts of the state. It is the rural belt where the Congress got traction because of farm distress and other factors.

The vote share in Madhya Pradesh shows that even after 15 years in government, the BJP got the same number of votes or even more than the Congress. It tells us that the BJP compensated for the low turnout of its core voters by attracting a large number of first-time voters in the age group of 18-22. In fact, in all the three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – first-time voters have gone for the BJP, a phenomenon that was also witnessed in the Karnataka elections. The sole reason for this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. The 18-22 age group voter is fully with Modi and not Rahul Gandhi. In Rajasthan, the Congress got votes from the 25-35 age-group but that is because of Sachin Pilot and not Ashok Gehlot or Rahul Gandhi.

If the Congress thinks that these victories came because of Rahul Gandhi, they are living with a myth. The Congress coterie will try to make it a Rahul Gandhi versus Narendra Modi battle in 2019 but that will be suicidal. “Rahul bhaiya aaye hein, nayi roshni laaye hein (Rahul Gandhi has brought new light)” narrative will not work. If the Congress does that, it will be walking straight into Narendra Modi’s trap. The battle of personalities suits the Prime Minister as he has outright advantage. He wants it to be Modi verus Rahul contest. The Congress on the other hand should make into a localised contest exploiting double incumbency at the centre and the BJP-ruled states.

It must be noted that the BJP converted possible humiliating defeats in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into good fights because of two weeks of intense Modi campaign. Without him, the party would have suffered a similar rout like in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress also made the mistake of not taking smaller parties on board in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to form an alliance. It went for a tie-up in Telangana that boomeranged in the worst possible way, further complicating the alliance scenario. The Telangana experiment has given a message to other parties that a pact with the Congress does not improve their prospects. The CPM learnt the lesson in West Bengal and so did DMK in Tamil Nadu. Taking smaller parties on board would have sent a positive message for the alliance narrative.

Overall, the assembly elections have shown that it will not be plain sailing for the Congress as some interest has been created for 2019. Everybody is up for some entertainment that they had given up.

(The writer is a psephologist and founder of C-Voter)