Three years after the oil crash, the Saudi economy remains mired in a slowdown, with real GDP projected to contract by 0.7 per cent in 2017 due largely to OPEC-related oil production curbs and anaemic non-oil activity following sharp public spending cuts. A stated priority of the government is to diversify the economy away from oil to other sectors, so what matters critically are prospects for the non-oil economy going forward. Prospects in that sector depend foremost on structural reforms, which will feed into activity and productivity growth. We discuss here the outlook on these fronts.

Non-oil growth is expected to pick up gradually beyond the near-term as structural reforms are implemented, including progress in diversification and privatisation, which would raise productivity of capital and labour. There has been progress in implementing the Fiscal Balance Program, reining in capital spending, gradually phasing out subsidies, and rolling out revenue raising measures. Some progress has been made reducing the obstacles to private sector growth, including making it easier to start a business. It is hoped that Saudi authorities will still push through deeper economic reforms despite the recent modest recovery in oil prices.

It is still too early to judge the success of the far-reaching structural reforms which have been announced, but a key litmus test will be the privatisation programme, including the sale of 5 per cent of Aramco expected in 2018. Import substitution policies and local content targets in areas such as defense procurement could stimulate activity, but will take time. To stimulate the private sector, improve productivity, and reduce the fiscal burden of supporting inefficient enterprises, the authorities intend to privatise few state-owned enterprises and work on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programmes.

The PPP has considerable scope to increase efficiency and productivity and to release additional public assets that could be used partly to finance spending on infrastructure.

The country’s growth model has delivered average non-oil growth of 6 per cent in 2000-14, supported by a sustained surge in public spending. The increase in employment has led to an increase in foreign labour, which account to 90 per cent of the private sector workforce. However, this growth model has also resulted in stagnating productivity, and progress towards diversification has remained limited. Given the projected weak growth in the coming years, reliance on foreign labour needs to decline to allow new national entrants to the labour force to find employment. But a key challenge is to ensure that Saudi nationals are equipped with the right qualifications and work ethic to make them competitive in the private sector job market.

So far, the public sector has traditionally been the main source of employment for nationals, acting as employer of first and last resort, but it will no longer be able to do so because of the need to restrain the wage bill as a result of fiscal consolidation.

Implementation of “Vision 2030” will help regain competitiveness by implementing deep structural reforms, including steps to build a new, more diverse growth model. This will require shifting national workers from the public sector to the private in a business-friendly environment where the sectors form an effective partnership. With the number of national entrants into the labour force expected to grow rapidly given the demographic structure, and the expected increase in the female participation rate, it will be important to ensure that local education and training improve substantially. If implemented forcefully, such policies could generate the major improvement in productivity performance needed to raise non-oil growth above 3 per cent beyond 2020.

(Garbis Iradian Chief Economist, MENA)