Textile market

In August 2017, India’s market share in home textile exports to the US (sum of all products) remained flat YoY. However, the YTD market share in US dollar terms increased 2ppt/1ppt to 51 per cent/41 per cent for cotton sheets and terry towels, driven by volume growth of 3 per cent/16 per cent YoY, respectively. Cotton price correction to Rs110/kg in September 2017 (from c.Rs120/kg in the past eight months) is a positive for textile players, while Rupee appreciation (3.7 per cent YTD) remains an overhang. Under the GST regime, duty drawback on cotton made-ups and cotton yarn has been reduced from 7.3 per cent/2.5 per cent to 2 per cent/1.2 per cent, respectively. The extension of other export benefits after September 2017 – such as RoSL – remains un-notified. The recent sharp volume growth for both terry towels and bed linen, along with India’s rising market share in the global home textile space, is a welcome relief for the space, given the Rupee appreciation and prevailing regulatory uncertainty over export incentives.

India’s YTD market share in total home textile exports to the US increased 2ppt YoY: In August 2017, India’s market share in home textile exports to the US (sum of all products) remained flat YoY at 33 per cent. In the same month, India’s market share in terry towels decreased 2ppt YoY, while market share in cotton sheets increased 1ppt YoY in US dollar terms.

India’s share in US imports of cotton sheets at 51 per cent YTD: In August 2017, India’s cotton sheet market share (US dollar terms) came in at 43 per cent, an increase of 1ppt YoY (7ppt MoM decrease). The market share stood at 51 per cent YTD, recording a 2ppt YoY increase. In August 2017, China’s market share increased 1ppt to 19 per cent, while Pakistan’s share declined 3ppt to 12 per cent.

India’s share in US imports of terry towels at 41 per cent YTD: India’s share in the terry towels segment declined 2ppt YoY to 43 per cent in August 2017. The market share stands at 41 per cent YTD (+1 ppt YoY). In the same month, China and Pakistan’s market share declined 1ppt and 2ppt YoY to 20 per cent each, respectively.

India’s share in US imports of total home textiles at 34 per cent YTD: India's market share in August 2017 remained flat YoY at 33 per cent. China's market share increased 1ppt YoY to 36 per cent, while Pakistan's share declined 2ppt YoY to 14 per cent in August 2017.

India’s YTD market share in cotton sheets and terry towels to the US increased (in US dollar terms), driven by volumes: India’s YTD exports of cotton sheets to the US (in US dollar terms) increased 3.9 per cent YoY (vs. a 0.3 per cent decline in world cotton sheet exports to the US), led by a 2.6 per cent rise in volumes and a 1.3 per cent increase in realisations. India’s YTD exports of terry towels to the US increased 10.1 per cent YoY (vs. a 7.6 per cent rise in world terry towel exports to the US), driven by a significant 15.5 per cent YoY increase in volumes, partially offset by a 4.7 per cent YoY decrease in realisations.

World cotton demand-supply for 2017-18 appears favourable for textile manufacturers: The USDA projects a second year of global production growth for 2017-18 (c.13.4 per cent YoY). Global cotton consumption is expected to increase 3.6 per cent YoY to 25.6mn tons. Cotton inventory in China is expected to decline c.18.5 per cent YoY as imports will be limited by quota. However, the stock outside China is expected to rise, exerting downward pressure on cotton prices. In August 2017, ICAC revised its Cotlook A price estimate for 2017-18 by -10 per cent to 69 cts/lb. In 2017-18, India’s cotton production is projected to grow 11.1 per cent YoY to c.6.5mn tons.

Cotton price correction provides partial relief, while Rupee appreciation remains an overhang: Domestic cotton prices corrected in September 2017 to Rs110/kg after remaining at Rs 120/kg levels over the past eight months (still higher than the CY15 avg. price of Rs 92/kg), while yarn prices have come off highs of Rs224/kg (in March 2017) to c.Rs195/kg currently, implying a spread of Rs85/kg. Rupee appreciation (3.7 per cent YoY YTD) continues to adversely impact the Indian advantage. Sustained higher raw material prices and RS appreciation are likely to exert pressure on textile players to renegotiate product prices, which would also determine margin impact.

Source: JM Financial