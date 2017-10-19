Textile exporters face growth, profitability pressures amidst multiple headwinds

Indian textile exporters have been facing multiple headwinds over the past few months, which have affected their pace of growth and profitability. While market challenges such as subdued demand trends in the key importing countries and intense competitive pressures from nations such as Bangladesh and Vietnam have been witnessed over the past few years as well, unfavourable currency movements and high raw material prices in the past six to nine months and recent revision in duty drawback rates have added to exporters’ woes. Notwithstanding a large domestic market for textiles, the trends hold importance given that exports continue to account for more than one-third of the Indian textile market.

Stagnancy in Indian textile exports in recent years: The Indian textile exports have remained stagnant in the past four fiscal years, after growing at a CAGR of nearly 13 per cent between FY2010 and FY2014 in US dollar terms. The growth between FY2010-FY2014 was driven by all the key segments including apparels, home textiles and cotton yarns (accounting for 46 per cent, 16 per cent and 9 per cent of Indian textile exports respectively), growing at a CAGR of 9 per cent, 15 per cent and 30 per cent respectively. However, stagnancy in the recent years can be attributed primarily to de-growth in cotton yarn exports, as also the modest pace of growth in the apparels segment. While the slowdown in apparels segment has mainly been on account of subdued demand trends in key textile consuming regions of the US and European Union (EU) (accounting for a majority of exports from India), the cotton-yarn exports have been under pressure on account of a decline in demand from China, which used to account for more than 40 per cent of the total cotton yarn exports from India till last year and accounted for only17 per cent of India’s cotton yarn exports in 4M FY2018. The challenges have been further augmented by intense competitive pressures from other leading textile exporting nations such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Recent trends adding to pressures

Besides the demand-side pressures, Indian exporters have been facing additional pressures in the form of currency trends and input prices. Notwithstanding the 2 per cent depreciation in the Indian Rupee vis-à-vis US dollar in the month of September 2017, the Indian Rupee sustained its strong performance against currencies of most of the countries competing in the global textile space during most part of the current calendar year. This reduced competitiveness of Indian exporters vis-à-vis their counterparts. Further, higher input prices (primarily cotton) vis-à-vis last year added to profitability pressures during H1 FY2018. While cotton prices have started correcting, which is expected to provide a respite during H2 FY2018, the recent revision in drawback rates (effective October 2017) is likely to exert some pressure on margins.

Subdued global demand trends in the apparels: The global apparel trade continues to shrink amid subdued demand trends in the key importing countries. Following the 5 per cent de-growth in CY2015 on account of a decline in imports by Europe and Japan, and 2 per cent decline in CY2016 on account of subdued demand from the US (even as demand from Europe recovered), the trade has once again shrunk by 2 per cent in H1CY2017. The decline can be partially explained by the increased focus on lower value apparels, which have pushed down realisations, while the volumes have remained stagnant.

Intense competitive pressures from Bangladesh and Vietnam in apparels

Amidst the sustained sluggish phase in the global apparel trade due to macroeconomic uncertainties in large apparel importing regions, growth in India’s apparel exports remain volatile and not so encouraging. Although Indian apparel exports have outperformed trends in global apparel trade in recent years, as reflected in a 1 per cent, 2-year CAGR in Indian apparel exports vis-à-vis a 4 per cent de-growth in global trade during the same period, the pace of growth has been modest as compared to some of the competing apparel-exporting nations such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, which have grown faster at a CAGR of 4 per cent and 6 per cent respectively during the same period. As a result, India’s share in global apparel trade has remained range-bound vis-à-vis an increase in share of Bangladesh and Vietnam. While Bangladesh benefits from access to cheaper labour and preferential access (in terms of duties) to EU, capacity build-up in Vietnam’s textile sector in the recent years, in anticipation of Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) 1 , has supported its growth. Accordingly, these countries have been able to garner a larger pie of $27 billion market released by the global-leader China (6 per cent of the global apparel market) over the past two years. Further, recent currency trends (discussed in the next section) have only made it more challenging for Indian exporters, by making them less competitive vis-à-vis peers.

Rupee Depreciation

The Indian Rupee depreciated by 2 per cent relative to the US dollar in the month of September 2017 led by various factors, including geo-political tensions, the indication by the US Federal Reserve that it may undertake another rate hike in 2017, as well as concerns that a potential fiscal stimulus by the Government of India to boost economic growth may result in a slippage relative to the deficit target for the year. Nevertheless, the Indian Rupee sustained its strong performance against currencies of most of the countries competing in the global textile space during much of the current calendar year, appreciating by 5 per cent against US dollar in 8M CY2017. In comparison, currencies of other key nations competing in the textile space such as the Vietnamese Dong, the Bangladeshi Taka as well as the Pakistani Rupee depreciated by 0.5-2 per cent against the US$ during the same period. Considering that more than two-thirds of India’s textile exports are dollar-denominated, in line with the dominance of US$ based transactions in India’s total exports (more than 85 per cent), a sustained strong performance of Indian Rupee vis-à-vis US$ has been one of the major causes of concern for the Indian textile exporters in the past one year, as this has made it difficult for exporters to remain price-competitive. Though the Indian Rupee has depreciated against the Euro, another major currency in which India’s exports are denominated, this needs to be viewed in conjunction with the fact that the extent of depreciation in currencies of peers against Euro has been steeper during the current calendar year. Considering that China still accounts for a majority of the exports to Europe, while Bangladesh is also a prominent player there, benefitting from a favourable duty structure, the relative currency movement against the Euro is adding to the challenges being faced by Indian exporters.

Higher input prices

Adding to profitability worries India’s textile exports, be it in the form of yarn or end-products (apparels/ home textiles etc.), are predominantly cotton-based, as reflected in their share of 70 per cent of India’s total textile exports. Accordingly, movement in cotton prices plays an important role in determining the profitability of the Indian textile players, which holds true for exporters as well. Last year, the domestic prices of cotton fibre had increased significantly from a level of Rs 90-92/kg at the beginning of FY2017 to a peak of Rs140/kg in July 2016, driven by the tight stock position in the domestic market. With crop output in the previous cotton season starting October 2016 being lower than initial expectations, the cotton prices remained firm at Rs120/ kg after a minor correction during Q3’FY2017. Even as the cotton prices continued to hold up till mid-September 2017, a pressure on end-product realisations was witnessed due to demand-side pressures in the domestic as well as export markets as well as currency appreciation. This holds true for yarn as well as other product categories including apparels and home textiles.

A similar trend has been witnessed in costing and profitability of apparel and home textile exporters. This is reflected in an increase in raw material cost as well as other manufacturing costs as a percentage of output, for six companies in ICRA’s sample, to 52 per cent and 31 per cent in Q1 FY2018 from 48 per cent and 29 per cent respectively in the corresponding previous quarter last fiscal. An increase in raw material prices vis-à-vis last year together with a decline in realisations on account of currency appreciation resulted in a sharp decline in operating profitability of the sample to 17 per cent in Q1 FY2018 from 22 per cent in Q1 FY2017.



The Writer is Senior Vice President and Group Head Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA