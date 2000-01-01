Telcos may get financial relief by Dec

Financially stressed telcos could expect post-Diwali gift from the government in form of a financial relief package, officials close to the development told Financial Chronicle.

The final note on the package, to be anno­u­nced early December, would be put up to the cabinet over the fortnight. It is expected to be cleared by November end, sources added.

When contacted, teleco­m secretary Aruna Sundar­arajan confirmed that the IMG proposals will be placed before cabinet in two weeks.

The department of telecom is working on a financial relief package for telcos based on recommendations of an inter-ministerial panel, set up to address the stress in the telecom sector. The idea is to ease some pain of telcos, saddled with high debt.

The package will aim to reduce the interest burden on telcos as the rate of interest on delayed payments would be re-adjusted based on marginal cost of lending (MCLR) by banks and not their prime lending rates (PLR). It will also extend spectrum loan repayment period from 10 to 16 years, as per the telecom commission recommendations.

The move would bring cash flow relief to operators since the net present value of the amount won’t change. Deferred payment option for spectrum was one of the key demands of operators submitted before IMG.

The commission also approved IMG suggestion that in case of delay in payments of licence fee or spectrum usage charges, the interest will be charged on the basis of MCLR instead of PLR.

Officials said the interest in th­is case would be 2-3 per cent less than the prevailing rate. Debt raised on SBI pri­me lending rate basis is cha­rged 13.7 per cent interest.

Under the new rule, telecom operators will need to pay 12 per cent interest on penalties and delayed payments. The telecom industry’s total debt stands at Rs 4.60 lakh crore, as per industry estimates. Operators bo­u­ght Rs 3.45 lakh crore spectrum since 2010 for which an upfront payment of Rs 1.9 lakh crore has been ma­de and the balance Rs 3.08 lakh crore needs to be paid by 2028-29. Now this amo­unt could be paid till 2034-35. Industry experts say the moves could release Rs 45,000 crore to operators, which could be redeployed.