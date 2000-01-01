From tailwinds to headwinds: From tailwinds to headwinds:

Consensus expectations for a continuation of the synchronised global growth environment that had characterised the previous 18 months came under pressure in 2018. Boosted by the Trump tax cuts, US growth was expected to be robust, but strong European and emerging market equity performance in 2017 proved to be a false signal as underlying growth failed to follow through.

Market elation would now appear to have been the result of a final flush of liquidity through the global banking system as opposed to a sound global growth dynamic. The much-anticipated moderation in Chinese growth, in response to policy measures to address poor capital productivity, seems to have been more significant than the official statistics suggest. Meanwhile, a sharp tightening of international liquidity conditions reflected in the dollar’s renewed strength, combined to reinforce divergence not only in US versus global growth, but in relative currency and equity market performance.

The ‘bull market in everything’ under the extended quantitative easing (QE) regime is now giving way to an environment characterised by tighter monetary conditions and a process of price resetting. Global growth has peaked and is decelerating. The US economy has the momentum to buck the trend for a period. Indeed, there is little evidence of negative effects from quantitative tightening (QT) in the US, apart from higher short-term interest rates. However, at some point in 2019, a more convergent and weaker growth picture is likely to unfold. This need not result in a recession, but weaker growth, higher inflation and tighter liquidity represent growing headwinds.

China in transition

China’s approach has become more assertive under President Xi, compared to those of his predecessors who preferred Deng Xiaoping’s policy of ‘hiding China’s strength’ and what came to be described as its ‘peaceful rise’. This has finally precipitated a response in the form of a major reversal in US policy from one of accommodation to rivalry, which has served to reinforce the downward cyclical pressures on the Chinese economy, currency and markets over the course of 2018. Our central assumption is that growth will continue to weaken into 2019. More material steps will be taken to ease conditions and support growth, but the Chinese leadership will accept a weaker economy in the nearer term rather than compromise their longer-term ambitions to transform the economy into a more consumer-centred model. Paradoxically, US trade pressure is likely to speed up the reform process rather than slow it down.

The reforms are broad based, but of particular relevance to investors will be those related to the transformation of the economy – the shift from quantity to quality – and capital markets, which will increasingly reduce the reliance on an old-fashioned bank-dominated financial system.

Commodities – a mixed bag

Industrial commodity prices have often benefited in late cycle environments in the past. We expect core inflation rates to move up further in the developed world. However, in our view, slower growth and lower commodity demand, particularly in China – the biggest source of demand – will likely dominate performance. Oil too may have peaked for now. Supply and demand is set to remain tight, due to a sharp decline in investment in conventional sources of production on the one hand, and a moderation in the rate of growth of shale-related production on the other. Gold tends to fare poorly in periods of rising real interest rates. Gold tends to perform well in periods of slowing US growth and rising uncertainty. Furthermore, longer-term Chinese plans to ‘de-dollarise’ will add a structural buyer of gold to the market.

Suggested investment implication: Gold could be set to emerge as an attractive defensive asset, surprising on the upside.

Interest rates and monetary conditions tightening

US and emerging market fixed income markets have begun to adjust to the reality of higher official interest rates and greater supply resulting from both looser fiscal policy and the Federal Reserve Board’s determination to shrink its balance sheet. These forces have been powerful enough to offset the gravitational pull of continued quantitative easing effects in both Japan and the Eurozone. We expect rising evidence of cyclical inflationary pressures in the United States to cause the Federal Reserve Board to continue on its current path to normalise policy, which could see US short-term interest rates reach a cyclical peak of c.3.0 per cent.

Suggested investment implication: We continue to believe that the developed world remains in a structural disinflationary regime, which would suggest that overshoots in longer-term bond yields represent buying opportunities.

Differing paces of adjustment in credit markets

Whereas US corporate credit spreads in general have remained very tight, reflecting strong corporate fundamentals and abundant liquidity in the US, European and emerging market spreads have widened, the latter materially.

Suggested investment implication: An environment characterised by tighter liquidity and weaker growth presents an opportunity for those with flexible total return approaches and the ability to invest across broad credit niverses.

Equity markets challenged by slowing growth

Our central case for 2019 is that earnings will be negatively impacted by a synchronised slowing in global growth, and that this is not yet fully discounted. The divergence in growth and liquidity conditions between the US and the rest of the world has resulted in wide valuation disparities, which should begin to correct in the year ahead.

Suggested investment implication: The unfolding cyclical downturn coupled with the fallout from the trade conflict between America and China should provide a compelling opportunity to build longer-term positions.

Currencies set for more volatility

Going into 2019, investor positioning is strongly pro-dollar, but the dollar is overvalued, limiting further general upside. Although fundamentals are likely to remain supportive in the first half of 2019 at least, evidence of materially weaker US growth or a change in Federal Reserve policy would undermine dollar strength.

Suggested investment implication: We continue to favour creditor nation currencies such as the yen, which is undervalued relative to the US dollar and the Swiss franc for their defensive, diversifying qualities. We believe that Asian currencies, apart from the yen, remain vulnerable.

Emerging market currencies and debt

The fallout from tighter liquidity conditions in China, and elsewhere, will continue to be felt well into 2019 in the form of weaker commodity prices and slower growth across the developing world. Although China is moving to loosen policy and support growth, such moves have been too tentative in our view to reverse the negative growth trends in place.

Suggested investment implication: With some notable exceptions, macroeconomic fundamentals at both national and especially corporate level are better than has been the case historically. Selectivity at the fundamental level remains essential, together with the flexibility to take advantage of both currency and bond undershoots.

Source: Investec Asset Management