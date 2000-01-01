Striking down Sec 57 a blow to pvt firms

The 5-judge bench of Supreme Court, while ruling that the Aadhaar scheme is constitutional and valid, has ruled that collection of one's Aadhaar data is not violative of the right to privacy under the Constitution of India. The other key point is that linking of one's Aadhaar with one's telephone numbers and bank accounts are no longer necessary. No person may be refused any benefits or rights simply because such person did not have an Aadhaar or had not provided their Aadhaar details.

Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act has been struck down and private companies can no longer require a person's Aadhaar mainly to 'authenticate' the person.

Finally, an Aadhaar is required for the filing of income tax returns.

This judgment has considered, with empathy, all stakeholder concerns. It follows the 9-judge Supreme Court bench on the right to privacy. It also upholds the constitutionality of the Aadhaar scheme. An interesting observation of the apex court, that it is better to be 'unique' than 'best', may start (or fuel a debate) on whether the Aadhaar scheme or its infrastructure has inherent flaws in it.

While it was a foregone conclusion that the right to privacy under Article 21 would be upheld; there could be some other nuances that may still need to be considered. For example, would it be possible to open a bank account without a PAN card? If a PAN card is essential, then such a card has to be linked with the Aadhaar. So is the linkage between a bank account and Aadhar not happening in an indirect manner?

There are some questions being raised on the bill being passed as a money bill, and what constitutes a money bill. But that would be a different topic of the judgment of Supreme Court raises concerns for ecosystems and startups which derive their core strength from the UIDAI infrastructure. While the Aadhaar Act has been held to be Constitutional, the striking down of Section 57, comes as a blow to private organizations and entities. We are awaiting notification of UIDAI. The impact of the judgment is massive.