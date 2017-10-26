For stressed banks, a way to mop up resources

Banking majors like ICICI Bank and SBI may have offloaded parts of their stake in subsidiaries but the market value of their remaining holding is quite substantial on the back of premium valuations the stocks command on the bourses.

SBI's remaining 62.1 per cent stake in SBI Life is worth around Rs 43,500 crore, which approximately equals 22.4 per cent of SBI's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital as of June 2017.

ICICI's remaining 55.9 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard is worth around Rs 16,500 crore, which is about 17.5 per cent of the bank's CET1 capital as of June 2017. ICICI also has 54.9 per cent stake in its life insurance arm – ICICI Prudential Life Insurance – which is currently worth Rs 31,000 crore, and equivalent to 32.8 per cent of the bank's CET1 capital as of June 2017.

Credit positive

According to analysts these players have managed to cash in on their stake at higher valuations as the offerings were from new sectors like insurance and asset management companies. “The initial public offerings (IPOs) of these banks’ insurance subsidiaries are credit positive because the banks will receive proceeds that will strengthen their loss-absorbing buffers,” rating agency Moody’s said in a report.

The listings will also unlock the value of the insurance subsidiaries for any future sell-down by the banks, it added.

“Although we expect the banks to retain their majority stakes in their insurance subsidiaries, selling the stakes provides a potential source of capital should there be acute solvency stress,” the report said.

Following the IPO, SBI Life is valued at Rs 70,000 crore (USD 10.8 billion). SBI sold 80 million shares or an 8 per cent stake and will record a gain on the sale of about Rs 5,520 crore.

“We expect that SBI will use some or all of the gain to strengthen its loan-loss reserves for non performing loans (NPLs) and thereby limit pressure on its profitability,” the rating agency said.

The gain equals about 300 basis points of the bank’s NPLs as of June 2017, and will more than offset the additional provisioning required for the 12 large NPL accounts cited by the central bank in a June 2017 assessment.

As per the RBI norms, SBI will be required to provide an additional Rs 3,540 crore of provisioning in FY18, for these 12 accounts.

ICICI Lombard is valued at Rs 29,500 crore (USD 4.5 billion). ICICI sold 31.8 million shares or a 7 per cent stake. This will be gradually added to ICICI’s capital position and will strengthen its ability to absorb any increases in credit costs in FY18, the report said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified 12 large accounts with exposure of more than Rs 5,000 crore and more than 60 per cent of which was recognised as NPAs. Following the passing of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), banks have to refer to the IBC for these accounts.

Provisioning

The accumulated NPAs of state-run banks went above a staggering Rs 8 lakh crore at the end of the last financial year. As per State Bank of India (SBI) data, the RBI requires the state-run bank to provide an additional Rs 3,540 crore of provisioning during the current financial year for these 12 accounts.

The gains of this IPO "will be accretive to ICICI's capital position and will strengthen its ability to absorb any increases in credit costs in fiscal 2018 (which ends March 2018)," Moody’s said. While the rating agency expects these banks to retain their majority stakes in their insurance subsidiaries, selling the stakes provides a potential source of capital should there be acute solvency stress.