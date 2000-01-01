Stress factor in pvt banks

AXIS BANK

No end to the tunnel

The downward revision to our estimates follows 36% / 10% cut in our FY18E/FY19E earnings and is essentially on the back of sharp increase in provisioning. Q2’18 results were weak on all fronts – low NII growth, NIM compression, feeble operating profit and elevated slippages. The pool of watchlist has declined sequentially; incidences of slippages therein however remain high. This will adversely impact the provisioning and thus the near-term earnings. Asset quality surprised negatively with slippages at Rs89.4bn (8.7% of loans) and compares with Rs35.2bn in Q1’18 / Rs87.7bn in Q2’17. GNPA at Rs274bn, thus grew 67% YoY / 24% QoQ); NNPA came in at Rs140.5bn (+44% QoQ) or 3.1% of loans.

Slippages rise; credit cost guidance revised upwards to 220-260bps

Q2’18 slippages at Rs89.4bn included Rs 48.7bn of slippages (9 accounts) following divergence as pointed by RBI based on their annual risk based supervision exercise conducted for fiscal 2017; Rs 24.3bn of slippages from watchlist portfolio; and Rs 5bn of slippages from retail / SME portfolio (combined). Seven of the above nine accounts (divergence cases) were standard until Q1’18 and part of the bank’s BB and low rated portfolio; the bank has created Rs16.2bn of provisions against these accounts. The pool of stressed assets stands at Rs158.2bn (3.8% of loans). Incidence of slippages therein is set to remain high and we have thus tweaked our estimates accordingly.

Valuation, view and key risk

AXSB Q2’18 results were a miss on all fronts. Uncertainties over asset quality will weigh on the near-term earnings and we have factored the same into our estimates. We see RoE’s for the bank to remain in 10-14% range over FY18-19E. Valuations at 2.1x FY19E ABV under such situation appear reasonable. Spike in stressed assets or higher-than-expected margin compression remain key risks. On the flip side, low NPA accretion or higher than expected recoveries are key positives.

Source: Centrum Equity Research

Yes Bank

Temporary blip in asset quality

Yes Bank reported 2Q18 net profit of Rs10bn, largely in-line with estimates. However, there was a temporary setback in asset quality. Yes reported a larger than anticipated divergence to NPLs (non-performing loans) to the extent of Rs 63.5bn for March 17 RBI’s audit. Positively, only ~Rs 12bn of this slipped in to NPLs in 2Q. Overall, slippages were ~Rs 20bn for 2Q taking net NPLs to 104bp (vs. 39bp qoq). Balance of 81% was upgraded to standard or repaid. Cumulative across last three divergences in last ~3 years adding up to ~Rs130bn, overall slippages to NPLs have been ~16%, with balance upgraded or repaid.

Operating metrics continues to run full steam

Loan growth remains strong at 35% yoy driving market share gains. Margins were higher by 30bp yoy and flat qoq at 3.7%.

Asset quality

Under the Risk Based Supervision (RBS) exercise by RBI, Yes reported a divergence of ~Rs63bn, of which only ~19% were NPL as on 2QFY18 end as per management. Of this exposure, 47% of accounts were still standard loans for the bank.

Additionally, of ~42 accounts referred in total under bankruptcy code, Yes has total exposure to just nine accounts (Rs 14bn). This does overlap with RBI divergence to the tune of Rs 6-7bn.

Gross NPLs as percentage of loans were at 182bp and net at 104bp. Slippages reported at ~Rs20bn. The management however maintains the full year credit cost guidance at upper end of 70bps for the FY18E.

Provision cover dipped to ~43% (vs 60% in 1QFY18). Total provisions at Rs11.7bn, yoy increase of 98% to maintain for divergence and NCLT accounts.

Restructured loans were at 8bp of gross loans at Rs1.1bn as compared to 24bp in 1QFY17. Net Security Receipts (SRs) stand at 0.94% of loans. Total outstanding investment in Strategic Debt Restructuring stands at 32bp of loans.

The bank’s exposure to sensitive sectors such as non-renewable electricity at 3.4% (vs 4.1% qoq); Iron & steel at 2.0% (vs 1.9% qoq); and telecom at 7.3% (flat qoq).

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch

DCB Bank

While Q2’18 results were ahead of our estimates on revenue front (+30% YoY); higher than expected operating expenses saw PAT grow (21.5% YoY), in-line with our estimates. NIM dipped sequentially and we expect the trend therein to continue in H2FY18.Operating costs came in higher (+25% YoY / 3.5% QoQ); resultant, operating profit came in at Rs1.2bn (+23.4% YoY). Slippages at Rs779mn (1.8% of loans) were lower - QoQ; GNPA came in at Rs3.2bn (1.8% of loans). NNPA was at Rs1.6bn (0.9% of loans). Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs589mn (in-line with estimates). The quarter saw deposits grow 16.3% YoY led by a 37.4% YoY growth in CASA deposits. CASA ratio stood at 25.9% (vs. 21.9% YoY / 26.9% QoQ).

Valuation, view and key risks

Q2’18 results were a mixed bag – high operating costs and sequential decline in margins impacted earnings, sequentially lower slippages with adequate provision coverage thereon were positives. While we continue to like the bank for its earnings, valuations at 2.0x FY19E ABV are reasonable.

Mortgage, AIB sees elevated NPAs

Even as Q2’18 slippages at Rs779mn (1.8% of loans) were lower QoQ, segments of mortgage, AIB and CV/CE/STVL segment has seen surge in NPA’s. Q2’18 saw third consecutive quarter of 50% YoY rise in mortgage NPAs. The mortgage GNPA pool thus has inched to Rs1.2bn (1.6% of loans vs 1.4% in Q1’18). AIB GNPA stood at 1.9% of loans (vs. 1.8% in Q1’18). CV / CE portfolio stood at 3.4% (vs. 2.6% in Q1’18). Recovery/up-gradation for the quarter stood at Rs473mn. GNPA at Rs3.16 bn thus grew 23.7% YoY / 10.7% QoQ. PCR (including tech-w/off) stood at 72.8%. NNPA came in at Rs1.57bn (+29.8% YoY / 5.3% QoQ).

Valuation and view

DCB Bank Q2’18 results were a mixed bag – on the negative side – operating costs remain high, loan growth moderates; on the flip side - lower slippages and largely stable NPA profile are positives. Management commentaries on loan growth remain encouraging; on the operating expenses front – costs are expected to trend lower as branch productivity gathers momentum. Source: Centrum Equity Research