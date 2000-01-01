A strategy to keep Cong on the defensive

Denouncing the imposition of Emergency in 1975 by Indira Gandhi has been an integral part of the BJP’s politics but the decibel levels against the dreadful decision has gone up significantly on the 43rd anniversary of the event in an election year. By going all out against Indira Gandhi, the BJP is denying Congress president Rahul Gandhi every opportunity to resurrect the grand old party and ensuring that he remains a prisoner of the discredited image.

There is a purpose behind the BJP’s campaign this year as leaders came out with full force terming the Emergency as the darkest period of Indian democracy. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley went on to equate Indira Gandhi with Adolf Hitler in a social media post that was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Both Hitler and Mrs. Gandhi never abrogated the Constitution. They used a republican constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship. Hitler arrested most of the opposition Members of Parliament and converted his minority Government in Parliament into a 2/3rd majority government,” wrote Jaitley.

Poll considerations

The attack comes in the lead-up to the next general elections expected to be held in 2019 if not before that. The BJP is already in a campaign mode and Rahul Gandhi has opened his cards by projecting himself as the prime ministerial candidate.

Though the Congress has a huge task at hand to reverse the drubbing it got in 2014, the BJP is not taking any chances. Rahul Gandhi gave a tough fight to the BJP in its own citadel of Gujarat and followed it up by forming the government in Karnataka against all odds. He has been sharp in his attacks against the Modi government and has been gaining currency.

The 43rd anniversary of the Emergency provided an opportunity to the BJP to tell people about the anti-democratic character of the Congress in general and the Gandhi family in particular. The BJP’s campaign is also a counter to those who project the Modi government as assertive and anti-democratic.

“The common man who did not understand the political consequence of dictatorship, understood it because of forced sterilisation. As someone aptly put it: daad deta hun mein dard e Hindustan ki, sar kata sakte hein lekin nas kata sakte nahi (I admire the pain of the people of India, they can get their heads chopped but not their nerves)”, wrote Jaitley in a scathing attack on the Congress.

The BJP observed the Emergency anniversary as a Black Day. “In 1975 on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party merely to meet political ends to continue in power,” tweeted Amit Shah. It was important for the BJP to highlight the dark days of Emergency to deal with the criticism levelled against the Modi government that it has imposed an undeclared emergency.

Unrest in judiciary

The Congress has often cited unrest in the judiciary, which came out in the form of an unprecedented press conference by four judges on January 12, as an example of the government’s way of systematically attacking all the institutions. The Congress blamed the Modi government for subverting Parliament and other constitutional institutions like the Election Commission.

The party highlighted how the political rivals of Indira Gandhi, that included several BJP leaders fromVijayaraje Scindia to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, were taken into custody and offered no trial and the media was gagged as extraordinary powers were vested with the Prime Minister under Article 352 following the Allahabad High Court declared Indira Gandhi’s election in Lok Sabha as invalid.

Coinciding with the “Black Day”, the income tax department served notice to Robert Vadra asking him to pay Rs 25 crore on undisclosed income. The IT department as assessed Robert Vadra’s firm sky Light Hospitality’s income in 2010-11 as Rs 43 crore instead of Rs 37 lakh declared by the entity. This is the first major action by the government against Robert Vadra whose land dealings had become a major political issue ahead of the 2014 elections. The Centre had often faced criticism that not much action was taken against him after the Modi government came to power.