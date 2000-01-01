Still in turmoil Multiple headwinds ahead

Banking & Financials

Ongoing SDR (Strategic Debt Restructuring) and S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets) loans are at risk of slipping into NPL (non performing loan) category. RBI’s guidelines to discontinue restructuring schemes (CDR or Corporate Debt Restructuring, SDR, S4A and 5:25) would lead to a 0.7-1.7 per cent of loans slipping into GNPL (gross non performing loans), and, a consequent rise in NPL provisions. On SDR and S4A loans, banks have already made ~20 per cent provisions and would have to make additional 30-40 per cent. There is no immediate risk of CDR exposures slipping into NPL.

If loans write-down is 55 per cent in NCLT cases, ABV will rise by 10-15 per cent. The domestic banking sector and foreign banks have exposure to stressed companies under NCLT List I and II of Rs 2.4tn and Rs 1.7tn, respectively, accounting for ~4.98 per cent of total domestic banking credit.

PSU bank core capital worsening

Book value erosion cause for concern: During FY10-17, SOB or state-owned banks distributed dividend payments of Rs 66,900 crore apart from dividend distribution tax (DDT). If we compare dividend payouts with the government’s equity capital infusion over the same period, we find that 67 per cent of the government equity infusion was funded out of dividend payments itself.

Given that SOB are facing core capital crunch, the government’s equity infusion plans plus banks’ dividend payout policies have led to unnecessary equity dilution that they can ill-afford. During FY10-17, our analysis reveals ~63 per cent of government equity infusion was funded from dividend payouts, and this has caused erosion in BV as infusion have been at less than BV. In FY18 YTD, the government has infused Rs 95,700 crore, apart from preferential allotments.

The amount of equity infusion in FY18 is similar to cumulative equity infusion over FY10-17. Post end-March 2018 results, there are concerns about Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Union Bank core capital position.

Banks’ need to reduce large corpora­te exposure, in line with Large expos­u­re framework (LEF) will compel ba­n­ks with relatively low CET I capital to either raise CET & AT I (perpetual debt) to remain compliant and fulfil co­r­­porate credit demand or reduce exposure. Eleven SOB under prompt corr­ective action (PCA) with weaker capital adequacy, profitability and liquidity ratios received ~59 per cent of equity capital infusion of Rs 88,100 crore. If we add the recent equity capital infusion for six banks that received preferential allotments of Rs 7,600 crore, the proportion is even more in favour of weaker banks.

The entire process of providing higher share of equity capital to weak banks is a drag on all SOB and the domestic banking industry. In the past, Central Bank of India and IDBI Bank received a higher proportion of equity capital. In FY18, weaker banks (banks under PCA) would receive much higher equity capital

Return ratios to remain subdued with huge equity dilution: Among SOB under our coverage universe, Union Bank of India and Syndicate Bank witnessed equity dilution of 50-60 per centwith the least dilution in State Bank of India. The remaining SOB witnessed equity dilution in the range of 50-140 per cent; with such large equity dilution, banks’ return ratios would remain subdued for a long term.

Non-compliance would result in higher credit risk weight, leading to erosion in capital. Banks are mandated to comply by March 2019.

Corporate loans:

Positive on BOB, SBI, SNDB and ICICIBC

The level of uncertainty is high due to RBI’s new circular on standard stressed loans and resolution of NCLT cases. Therefore, those banks are preferred that have better fundamentals with high low-cost deposits, high core profitability margin, high provisioning buffer and high core capital. Among large SOB, we prefer State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. Among mid-sized SOB, we like Syndicate Bank. Among private banks with a corporate balance sheet, we like ICICI Bank. We reduce corporate banks earnings estimates to factor in higher credit costs and MTM (market to market) losses.

Ongoing SDR & S4A loans are at risk

RBI’s guidelines to discontinue restructuring schemes (CDR, SDR, S4A and 5:25) would lead to a 0.7-1.7 per cent addition to GNPL. And, as a consequence, NPL provisioning would rise. Discussions with industry experts reveal among restructured standard loans, the ones under ongoing SDR and S4A implementation would slip into the NPL category. Most banks’ loans in SDR & S4A would slip this quarter. In our coverage universe, corporate banks’ standard stressed loans in SDR & S4A are at ~125bp of loans; however, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank have higher exposure. In the universe, SDR loans stand at 40-100bp of total loans and S4A loans stand at 10-70bp of loans. This would result in a 0.7-1.7 per cent rise of loans in GNPL, likely leading to incremental stress on the balance sheet and requiring adequate provisions.

Banks have already made ~20 per cent provisions for exposure in SDR & S4A schemes. In case of SDR loans, upon reclassification, provisioning requirements could be retroactive; therefore, provision requirements due to NPL aging would be at 50-60 per cent. Additional provision requirements would be at 30-40 per cent of outstanding exposure.

Currently, the banking industry has restructured standard assets (RSA) at ~1.6 per cent of loans, and some portion could slip in subsequent quarters. In the past, banks used to push CDR cases to SDR, S4A & 5:25 schemes; in the absence of such schemes now, a major portion of RSA would slip. We acknowledge there is some overlap among these restructuring schemes.

NCLT cases resolution: Boon for banks

The domestic banking sector and foreign banks have exposure to stressed companies under NCLT lists I & II of ~Rs 2.4tn and ~Rs 1.7tn, respectively, accounting for ~4.98 per cent of total domestic banking system credit.

In our coverage universe, most banks (barring ICICI Bank and Indian Bank) have already made provisions as per regulatory requirements. Most banks would have provision cover at 55-57 per cent in NCLT exposures. In case of State Bank of India and Axis Bank, provision coverage in NCLT exposure is higher. The degree of required provision would be high based on the type of loan facility (secured vs unsecured) a bank would have provided to the same borrower.

Loan accounts belonging to NCLT List I have already been admitted and the resolution process is ongoing and should be completed by end-April 2018. As these loans got admitted to NCLT at a different point in time, their cut-off dates would vary. As per the recent developments on NCLT list I resolutions, we find in case of seven loan accounts, loans write-down would be ~75 per cent. Bids for ABG Shipyard, Electrosteel Steels and Jyoti Structures indicate deep write-downs.

Scenario analysis on banks’ loan write-down

Loan write-down rate of 45 per cent in NCLT I & II cases

Loan write-down rate of 55 per cent in NCLT I & II cases

Loan write-down rate of 65 per cent in NCLT I & II cases

Under an optimistic scenario, banks are expected to witness 45 per cent write-down in NCLT lists I & II exposure. Banks would write-back NPL provisions of 10 per cent on the exposure. And, 55 per cent of the exposure would become standard and the rest (45 per cent) of the exposure and provisions would be written-off.

Under our base case scenario of 55 per cent write-down, it is assumed neither the banks would have to make additional provisions nor would there be any write-back of provisions. On eventual resolution, 55 per cent of the loan exposure would be written-down and corresponding provisions would also be written-off. In this scenario, BOB’s adjusted book value would improve by 10 per cent and 7 per cent in FY19E and FY20E, respectively. Similarly, in SBI, adjusted book value would rise by 16 per cent and 14 per cent in respective years. In the worst case scenario, banks would have to make additional provisions to an extent of 10 per cent of exposure and thereafter write off 65 per cent of exposure and corresponding provisions. The remaining portion of the loans would only be at 35 per cent of exposure.

ROI at lower end of historical range

During March 2018 quarter, 10-year G-Sec yield and 5-year G-Sec yields rose by ~2bp and 10bp, respectively, vs 70bp in December 2017 quarter. As a result, SOB, in particular, would report weak treasury income. Post change in RBI’s guidelines, some banks (Syndicate Bank and Union Bank) could opt to amortize MTM losses over four quarters, resulting into far lower MTM losses provisions in Q4FY18E. Beside this, the equity markets were not supportive, resulting into fewer capital gains.

With an option to spread MTM losses occurred/likely to occur in each of the two quarters (Q3FY18 and Q4FY18E) over four quarters, banks with high MTM losses and low core capital would be more relieved. There wouldn’t be any eventual impact on end-FY19E banks’ book value, but reversal of provisions and lower provisions in Q4FY18E would help banks avoid non-fulfilment on core capital position (CET I) front.

In our coverage universe, SBI, SNDB and UNBK had witnessed higher MTM depreciation and for the latter two banks, core capital was relatively low. Therefore, these 2-3 banks might utilise this opportunity to amortize MTM losses. As a consequence of upmove and/or downward move in G-Sec yield, banks would report an decrease and/or increase in terminal benefits (pension and gratuity) provisions. Since G-Sec yields were lower than their discount rates, it would lead to higher liabilities based on actuarial valuation. As on end-March 2017, some SOB had discount rates for pension and gratuity terminal benefits at ~7.55 per cent and 7.35 per cent, respectively.

— Source: ElaraCapital