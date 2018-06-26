Status of Democracy under Modi worse than that of Emergency: Nayantara Sahgal

Indira Gandhi’s cousin Nayantara Sahgal, who wrote widely and critically about the former prime minister’s policies during the Emergency declared in June 1975, has drawn parallels between then and now and said 43 years later ‘We have a nightmare which is worse than the Emergency'.

Critisising the status of Democracy under Modi regime, Sahgal, in an interview published in Scroll, said, “We have an undeclared Emergency, there is no doubt about that. We have seen a huge, massive attack on the freedom of expression. We have seen innocent, helpless Indians killed because they did not fit into the RSS’s view of India. We have seen known and unknown Indians murdered. Writers like Gauri Lankesh have been killed. And there has been no justice for the families of the wage earners who have lost their lives in this fashion. In fact they are now being called the accused. So we have a horrendous situation, a nightmare which is worse than the Emergency."

Comparing the current situation with that of Emergency, she said, “During the Emergency we knew what the situation was. The Opposition was in jail, there was no freedom of speech, etc. Now we are living in a battered, bleeding democracy. And though no Emergency has been declared, people are being killed, people are being jailed; people are being hauled up for sedition and for being anti-national. It is an absolutely nightmarish situation, which has no equal. This government is pretending to be democratic but we see what is happening all around. And nothing has come out of the government’s mouth to condemn all these goings on. So I rate it as a situation which has no equal in India.”

Declining that there were religion or caste based discrimination during the Emergency, Sahgal said, “It is true that most of the people who were forcibly sterilised and whose houses were demolished were poor. After all you could not drag a rich man out of his house and demolish his house. So whether they were Dalits, Muslims or Hindus, it did not matter. After all, many Hindus too were sterilised. It was a lawless situation across the board when anybody could get caught and be sterilised. There was certainly a Muslim uprising in Turkman Gate, I remember. It went against Sanjay Gandhi in a very bad way. But I don’t think any particular community was targeted at all. I think Indians were targeted, especially those who were not able to defend themselves.”

However, acknowledging that today communities are being specifically targeted, she said, “Now the Muslim has been declared the enemy. The outsider. To an extent, all the minorities have been called outsiders. Christians and Sikhs have suffered less because they are regarded as harmless innocents because they are smaller communities. But Muslims are different. After all, we are the third largest Muslim country in the world. And the RSS has defined the Muslim as an enemy from a hundred years back. They have always had this agenda of getting rid of Muslims and they are doing it pretty fast now, in every way they can. One has to remember two things. Indira Gandhi was a democrat gone wrong, gone very wrong. Modi and the RSS lot are fascists. There is no comparison between the two at all.”

Pointing to the fact that the powerful Indira Gandhi government was defeated in the election held just after the Emergency, Sahgal cautioned the seemingly invincible Modi regime. “There has been far more grit. First of all, there have been uprisings from different communities. Writers in the hundreds, historians, scientists; there are protests everywhere. And the major uprising has been of Dalits. In fact, in Rajasthan, where they used to pick up cow carcasses, it has been a highly organised uprising. Of course [there have been uprisings] in the universities, started by Rohit Vemula’s suicide, and then Kanhaiya Kumar leading what I would call a revolution in the universities. There is no question that things are taking a turn. So the signs are all there, provided the government doesn’t meddle with the voting machines, which they did to a big extent in the Uttar Pradesh elections because they found it absolutely necessary to win there. If that does not happen, there is no question that they will either win with a hugely reduced majority or actually lose,” she said.