State elections: It’s too close to call

The heat and dust of assembly elections in five states is settling as the last leg of the grueling campaign will come to an end later this week with polling of votes in Rajasthan and Telangana. But the culmination of high decibel acrimonious discourse promises to throw up new permutations and combinations of political equations.

For prime minister Narendra Modi, these elections are a measure of popularity just six months before the grand finale in 2019. For Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the outcome of the polls is a decisive test of his strength to challenge Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.

The fine print, however, indicates that stakes for Rahul Gandhi are far higher than prime minister Modi.

The failure of the Congress at the hustings in these states will weaken Rahul Gandhi’s standing not only within the party but also among the opposition parties as they struggle to put up a united front against Modi.

On the other hand, Modi is in a far more comfortable position to absorb the failure in the polls as the blame for defeat in three key Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will be on the anti-incumbency against the chief ministers.

The verdict has been sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Telangana and Rajasthan will speak on December 7.

As per indications, it is difficult to call the polls in any of these states. Despite triple anti-incumbency against the BJP governments in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it will be a mistake to write off the ruling party. The sentiment was against chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the run-up to elections, but there are assumptions that she has turned the tide to give a close fight.

The Congress government seems to be facing the heat in Mizoram, but the early advantage to the TRS government in Telangana seems to have eroded with united opposition giving a tough fight.

Among the five states, all eyes are set on Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

and Chhattisgarh as these three states send 65 members to the Lok Sabha. The BJP had swept these states in 2014 to the point of saturation. The party would hope to repeat the performance in 2019.

If the Congress is able to wrest even one of these states, it will set alarm bells for prime minister Modi. If score is 2-1, it will be a game on the next year. The tables will turn if the scoreline looks like 3-0 in favour of the Congress.

Such a scenario will not only boost the Congress but also project Rahul Gandhi as a natural claimant to the position of leading the opposition’s united front against Modi.

A reverse verdict of 0-3 for the Congress will affect the opposition and Rahul Gandhi’s ability of providing any alternative to Modi will be severely compromised.

The outcome of the polls is not only about the prospects of the BJP and

the Congress but will also test the strength of opposition’s unity. The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the archrivals, have joined hands in Telangana and a united front is taking on TRS.

The assembly polls have also become a test bed for the Hindutva card. Both the BJP and the Congress are blatantly exploiting the Hindu sentiment. The BJP tried to rake up the Ayodhya issue, raised questions about Rahul Gandhi’s gotra and paraded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the new Hindutva mascot, during the campaign.

The Congress is trying out its makeover by adopting soft Hindutva. The verdict on December 11 will show which issue will get traction in 2019.

The defeat of the Congress in Telangana will be a serious setback to the index of opposition unity and losing Mizoram will see party’s complete exit from the northeast where the BJP has made deep penetrations.

The semifinal has proved to be the last word before the final.