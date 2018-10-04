Stand-off ends but farmers warn they could return

The standoff between agitating farmers and the police at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border ended at midnight on Tuesday after the farmers’ body reached an agreement with the government. The farmers were dispersed and allowed to march to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of farmer leader and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which spearheaded the 10-day Kisan Kranti Yatra from Haridwar to Delhi, said the agitation would be resumed if the demands are not accepted. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the objective of the march was to make the government aware of the problems being faced by the farmers, which has been achieved.

“We went to the Kisan Ghat in the night as the march was supposed to culminate there. We have succeeded in putting our views and demands before the government. Now, it is up to the government to take decisions,” said Tikait, adding agitations will be held again if the government fails to fulfil the demands.

“The farmers remained unfazed despite all the hardships as we have been marching for 12 days now, farmers are also tired. We will continue to demand our rights but for now we are ending the march,” BKU chief Naresh Tikait said.

Crop prices

The farmers said their prime demand for increasing the price of crops has been agreed to by the government. “A formal announcement in this regard will be made within six days by the government,” said Rakesh Tikait, shortly before the farmers called off their march.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the central government allowed the protesting farmers to enter Delhi, ending the prolonged standoff between the police and farmers. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved higher minimum support prices (MSP) for six winter-sown or Rabi crops. The move will help farmers earn an additional income of Rs 62,635 crore, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here after the meeting.

A few months back, the government had announced higher MSP for Kharif (summer) crops, to fulfil its promise of giving farmers 50 per cent more price than their cost of production.

The farmers’ protest caused inconvenience to traders, not only from the Delhi-UP border areas but those elsewhere in the country as well. “Due to farmers’ agitation, our goods could not reach Ahmedabad in Gujarat. We are running three days late. Lala (owner) is very angry due to this inconvenience caused by the protests,” said Kuldeep Singh, a truck driver.

As far as the law and order situation is concerned, some of police patrolling team are still in place in and around the UP-Delhi border areas. One police official said, “We are still active in these areas. Some farmers were not in mood to vacate even though their strike was called off.”

Harish Rawat, owner of a ‘dhaba’, said, “For last two days, hundred of goods trucks were parked throughout the day and night in the wake road blocks due to farmers’ agitation. At midnight, they started moving one by one. Till 8.30 am on Wednesday, some of them were still there but later they drove back to their destinations,’

The yatra was supposed to start from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar and culminate at the Kisan Ghat in Delhi. The farmers left after going to Kisan Ghat.

“Our main objective was to get our issues highlighted, which has happened. Now it is for the government to decide what it wants to do. The farmers have done their work. If they agree to our demands, its ok, otherwise, during elections all the netas will only have to approach us for votes and not the other way round,” said a Meerut-based farmer, Ramesh Mishra, 24, who participated the rally. “We left for Kisan Ghat from UP Gate around 1 am and left Delhi a couple of hours later,” said Mishra.

Leaders of BKU came with farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, after marching for nine days only to be halted by heavy police barricading, water cannons and tear gas. The farmers, estimated to be around 70,000, sat on their tractors and on the roads near the Ghazipur flyover, staring at the police barricades that stood between them and the national capital.

The BKU demanded that the recommendations of the National Commission on Farmers be implemented. Their demands, 11 in all, included that farm loans be waived, payments for sugarcane produce be released, electricity and fuel costs for farmers be reduced and agricultural implements be sold GST-free.

Anger against Modi

When their march was halted even as their demands had not been met, their anger swelled against the BJP government. “Since Modi came to power, our condition has worsened. Our payments for the sugarcane crop have been delayed. Modi had promised it would come in 15 days. It has been over six months,” said a farmer from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

“We must have lost our minds to have voted for the BJP in 2014. We thought they would do good work. Everybody should get a chance. But look what happened. Modi became Prime Minister and now we are also on the verge of selling tea,” he added.