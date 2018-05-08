Singh: Modi govt ‘systematically dismantled’ third largest economy

The Narendra Modi government has been “systematically dismantling” the Indian economy through its “disastrous policies” and “economic mismanagement”, said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday.

Addressing the media he said, “It took years to make our country the third largest economy in the world, but sadly it is now being systematically dismantled.”

Commenting on the current status of country’s banking sector, he said people in general have lost faith in banks. India today is experiencing difficult times. Farmers are facing acute crisis and youth are not finding opportunities. “Lack of reasoning and analysis” of the Modi government was costing India and its collective future, he said. “India is a complex and diverse country and no one person can be the repository of all wisdom,” he said in an apparent dig at Modi. He said every time an answer was sought for any of the “disastrous policies" of the BJP government,” all we hear is that the intentions are “virtuous”.

“The quantum of the money swindled almost quadrupled from Rs 28,416 crore in September 2013 to Rs 1.11 lakh crore in September 2017. But perpetrators of these frauds always escaped with impunity. The economic mismanagement of the Modi government, I say this with great care and responsibility, is slowly eroding the trust of the general public in the banking sector,” he said.

The former prime minister, who is in Karnataka in connection with the Congress election campaign strongly criticised the central government for hiking petrol and diesel prices by 110 per cent when the international prices are 67 per cent down.

He pointed out that the economy is growing below its potential, from above 7 per cent during the UPA government, the growth figure had dropped despite a favourable international climate and low crude oil prices. The Modi government has been “changing numbers” to show a “rosy picture” of the economy when actual figures are something else, he said.

Calling demonetisation and the hasty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax as “avoidable blunders” Singh said, “These blunders have hurt the small, medium and micro enterprises, costing tens of thousands of jobs. These are avoidable crises.”

“Through constant increase in taxes the BJP government has earned an estimated over Rs 10 lakh crore. People of this country must demand answers as to what use this money was put to,” he pointed out.

In just four years, the Modi government had reversed the successes of the UPA government. At the same time, he blamed everything on 70 years of Congress rule, the former prime minister observed.

In a scathing attack Dr Singh said, “He (Modi) forgets the role of green revolution that made the nation a net exporter of wheat, rice and other food grains. The PM forgets the role of Congress in liberalising economic policies that transformed the country a quarter century ago. Right to Information, Right to Education, Food Security Act, MNREGA, Forest Rights Act, grant of Special Status to a region in Karnataka, our PM forgets all these. He also forgets that UPA policies lifted 140 million people out of poverty in 10 years.”

Singh further added, “It is shocking that a Prime Minister stoops so low and uses such language and phraseology which is unbecoming of a Prime Minister, particularly when he is in a state where elections are taking place. No prime minister has used election time to say things in a manner that Modiji has been trying. I sincerely hope he will now learn a lesson and not seek to polarise the society.”