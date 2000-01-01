Shift to MFs will continue

Mphasis (Rising from the ashes! BUY, TP Rs 810)

We initiate coverage on Mphasis (MPHL) with BUY rating and a 12-month TP of Rs810, implying 14 per cent potential upside. We believe MPHL is in the middle of a turnaround in its growth and profitability profile, after six years of sub-optimal performance, driven by a two-pronged strategy to grow its direct core and HP-related businesses through next-gen technology offerings (32% of FY17 revenues). We envisage 13 per cent Cagr each in HP and Direct Core, driven by strong new-gen-led deal wins and optimisation of cost pyramid, which steers our 10 per cent /12 per cent revenue/EPS Cagr over FY17-20ii. At 14.8x on FY19ii P/E, there is still some room for re-rating, despite its 27 per cent rally YTD. We remain positive on the long-term story and believe that significant margins expansion is an upside risk.

Bharti Airtel (Africa: Poised for growth, BUY, TP Rs 628)

In Bharti’s Africa Analyst Day, the management said that implementation of its five-pronged strategy with focus on distribution, network, subscribers, cost control, and people has resulted in ~1200bps Ebitda margin expansion in the past eight quarters. Uptick in commodity cycle also helped. In FY16, the number of markets with <20 per cent /20-30 per cent /30-40 per cent />40 per cent + Ebitda margin was 8/4/3/0, which has improved to 4/4/2/5 as of 2QFY18. Nigeria has seen stable competition and Etisalat’s exit may result in market consolidation. Bharti is making measured investments in its three weak markets. The long-term story in Africa remains positive, considering low tele-density, favourable demographics, abundant spectrum, and upside potential from data and mobile money. We maintain Africa Ebitda Cagr of 2 per cent over the next eight quarters. Maintain BUY.

Sun Pharma (Tildra sites review unlikely a showstopper, BUY, TP Rs 500)

European Medicines Agency has notified Sun’s EU partner, Almirall that it is expanding the scope of clinical sites under review for the filed product Tildrakizumab. The published Phase-3 study results make us believe that this is unlikely due to data integrity or any questions on efficacy. Additional studies requirement could be the worst-case scenario, although it is unlikely, in our view. Sun/Almirall has submitted same Phase-3 data towards US/EU filings. Commercial prospects for Tildra continue to become more challenging with increasing number of more efficacious products on market.

Quess Corp (The quintessential quest for growth, BUY, TP Rs 1,180)

We incorporate the impact of recent acquisitions (TBSS, Vedang) and the near-term M&A pipeline into our estimates, and lower our estimated effective tax rate to 0 per cent due to benefits under Sec 80JJAA. As against our last-published estimates as of May 23, FY18/19/20ii Ebitda changes by -6 per cent /+8 per cent /+3 per cent, while EPS increases by 69 per cent /42 per cent /30 per cent. Our revised estimates imply a quadrupling of EPS over FY17-20, which we think may not be fully discounted in current valuations (30x/24x FY19/20ii P/E). We set a March 2019 target price of Rs1,180 (30x FY20ii EPS).

CG Power & Industrial (Transforming into an industrial play, BUY, TP Rs 96)

CG Power (CG), traditionally a T&D equipment supplier, is emerging as a key player in short-cycle industrial systems (IS), which should form 50 per cent of sales mix by FY20ii. An expanding product portfolio, increasing railway footprint (both electronics and mechanical) and services, penetration in drive systems, and a well-entrenched reach and distribution should drive 17 per cent sales Cagr in IS over FY17-20ii. Divestment of the Hungary operations by 4QFY18 is a key milestone, which would not only release management bandwidth but also cap erosion in profits from the core continuing business. With concerns related to divestment and leverage behind, valuations at 19x FY19/14x FY20ii EPS are attractive.

Power Mech Projects (Visibility improves; execution holds the key, BUY, TP Rs 863)

Growth visibility for Power Mech Projects (Power Mech) has improved substantially followings healthy ~Rs1,400 crore order wins in FY18. This is on the back of successful wins internationally and expanding presence to new civil construction sectors. Management bandwidth has also expanded, to ensure execution ramp-up and this would be critical to ensure that it maintains overall profitability over FY18-20. Gradual reduction of the operating cycle would mean the balance sheet remains healthy. We maintain BUY and upgrade TP to Rs 863 (13x FY19-20ii PER).

Source: IIFL