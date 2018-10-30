SC sets January date for Ayodhya hearing

Pressure is mounting on the government to bring in an ordinance to build Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court deferred hearing in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title suit to January 2019 and gave no timeline for start of actual hearing.

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing on petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute to January 2019. A three-judge bench of the court said that it would decide in the first week of January the schedule for hearing the case. A bench comprising chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that whether actual hearing can start in January, February or March will be for the appropriate bench to decide.

“We will fix the date of hearing of the Ayodhya dispute case before the appropriate bench in January,” the bench said. Earlier, a three judge bench, by a 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

The government and other groups were hoping that early hearings and a court order would help in resolving the dispute but the opposition parties, primarily the Congress, wanted the verdict to come after the 2019 general elections to deny BJP any political advantage from it since it has led the Ram temple movement. For the saffron groups, patience appears to be running out.

“I do not want to comment since it is the decision of Supreme Court. However, the adjournment of hearing does not send a good message,” said deputy Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that as a parliamentarian there was the option of considering how to accelerate the matter which was under dispute.

Reacting to the development in the Supreme Court, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that Hindus cannot wait eternally for a court judgment and sought a legislation by the government paving the way for construction of temple.

“The RSS is of the opinion that a Ram temple should be constructed at the disputed site. The Supreme Court should immediately decide the case. If there are problems, the centre should bring a legislation to remove the obstacles and hand over the Ram Janamsthan bhoomi to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas,” Arun Kumar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said. “Building a Ram temple at Ayodhya would lead to an atmosphere of goodwill and harmony in the country,” he added.

Kumar claimed that with the Allahabad High Court's decision, it was already established beyond doubt that the land concerned was the birth place of Lord Ram and a temple existed at the site before the disputed structure. Now the issue was limited to the decision on the construction of the temple on the said land, he said, according to a PTI report.

Iqbal Ansari of Sunni Waqf Board, a litigant from the Muslim side, welcomed the decision of the court and said it will wait for the verdict. “The demand for making a law is a political gimmick since a political party always raises the issue of the construction of Ram Mandir in any way ahead of Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a veiled reference to the BJP.

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had stressed on the Parliament route to resolve the issue instead of banking on the court order – a hint at a legislation to make this possible. On Monday Union minister Giriraj Singh, known for his penchant for finding controversies, said that anything can happen if Hindus lose patience.

But Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government had full faith in judiciary. “The Surpeme Court today said the hearing will be held in January. As a law minister, I should not say anything else, as you understand that there are certain limitations,” he said. However, he said a lot people in the country wanted the case to be heard quickly..

Amid the clamour for an ordinance or alternatively bringing in a legislation in the winter session of Parliament, the Congress called for restraint and awaiting the Supreme Court verdict without linking the issue to “votebank politics”. The winter session is likely begin in the first half of December.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram observed, “The Congress's stated position is that the matter is before the Supreme Court and everyone should wait until the Supreme Court decides... We should not jump the gun,” he told reporters.

Pro Hindutva parties are, meanwhile, uniting on the issue despite their political differences. BJP’s troublesome ally the Shiv Sena said that it will back the NDA at the centre if it brings in an ordinance to build a temple.

There are two views in the government over bringing a legislation in Parliament to build Ram temple or pass an ordinance. A legislation will have to be passed by both houses of Parliament. While the BJP has absolute majority in Lok Sabha, it is not sure if the allies like JD(U) will support the legislation in the Rajya Sabha. As for an ordinance, it will last six months till approved by Parliament.