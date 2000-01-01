Salaried class expects higher deductions from budget

How will the Finance Minister address issues of the salaried class individuals?

Expectations of the common man from the budget is always high. This is more so with the salaried class who feel that taxes are squeezed out of them. For instance, a salaried employee:

Is subject to tax deduction at source in an ongoing manner at the applicable tax rate

Is required to maintain and submit significant number of documents to his employer in a timely manner to avail tax deduction. The other class of taxpayers need to submit tax-related documents only if they are picked up for scrutiny assessment.

Is likely to receive notices for any mismatch between the tax return and form numbers 16, 16A and 26AS since they often claim deductions in the tax return for investment made at the fag end of tax year resulting in a difference in tax return and Form 16.

There are no incentives provided for being part of the most tax compliant population. Here is a wish list from the salaried class:

Standard Deduction

This has been on top of the wish list for a long time. The salaried class do not understand the rationale on why they should be subject to tax at a gross level while other taxpayers like self-employed are taxable on a net basis. A deduction up to Rs 40,000 depending upon salary level was available till tax year 2004-05. Adjusting this for inflation, a standard deduction of Rs 1,00,000 would be a welcome measure.

Aligning investments and tax reliefs

Section 80C provides for a deduction in respect of specified investment and expenditure up to Rs 1.50 lakh. However, given the low ceiling, this limit is exhausted by contributions to Provident Fund and LIC premiums and individuals with specified investments are generally not able to avail any relief under this section. An increase in benefits to employees under this section would go a long way in encouraging savings and investments.

The current limit of Rs 1.50 lakh may be significantly enhanced. Further carving-out of sub-limit for investments in equity and mutual funds etc, as well as a separate limit for specified expenditure would be welcome. Some options to consider are:

Provide a separate limit of Rs 50,000 for life insurance premium

Provide full deduction in respect of stamp duty / registration charges paid at the time of purchase of property along with a limit of Rs 1 lakh for principal repayment for first-time home buyers.

Enhancing deductions available

Many deductions available for salaried class have unrealistic limits which have been prescribed many years ago and need a complete revamp to make them meaningful. Some of these are:

Increase children education allowance to Rs 2,500 per month from existing Rs 200 per month to match increase in education cost

Double the conveyance allowance to Rs 3,200 per month to compensate for increased public transport cost and cab fares (including surge pricing)

Realign the leave travel concession rules to current travel practices by providing for annual travel exemptions (as against two journeys in a block of four years). The benefit may also be extended to journeys outside India

Provide for a deduction of expenses incurred on self-development since the need for re-skilling is very high amongst the salaried class

Increase the limit of tax-free medical expense reimbursement to Rs 50,000 from existing Rs 15,000.

Housing deduction

Interest paid on housing loan during the year and pre-construction period is eligible for tax deduction limited to Rs 2 lakh per annum. Given the significant amount of interest costs that the salaried class has to incur to buy the dream home, the limit of Rs 2 lakh should not be applicable to the purchase of first home, where full deduction of interest should be provided.

Increase in the slab

Given the increased cost of living, having a higher take home pay is always welcome. Tweaking the slab rates to provide greater relief to lower income level employees and enhance their disposable income levels would be a welcome move.

The Finance Minister will have to walk a tight rope to keep balance between giving tax relief and ensuring fiscal discipline. Let us wait and watch whether February 1 will add to the hopes or not. Meanwhile, the salaried class continues to be bullish as always.



Saraswathi Kasturirangan Partner, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP

(With Arvind Vyas, manager, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)