SAC calls for prompt, tangible measures to boost development
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 6 July 2018
City: 
Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir’s state administrative council (SAC), which is equivalent of a cabinet in Governor’s rule, has called for prompt and tangible measures to give a determined push to the developmental efforts and improve delivery of governance in the Valley.

The SAC, headed by Governor N N Vohra, met here on Wednesday evening and discussed various measures to be taken on “mission mode to fast-pace delivery of development and make a shift from outlay to outcomes,” a spokesperson said.

It asked the J&K chief secretary to work out the modalities and oversee the renewed “mission for delivering development” which would include setting up of dedicated cells for regular monitoring of progress of the identified mega projects, flagship schemes, projects under the Prime Minister’s development package, and other major programmes of the Centre, he said.

The reinforced administrative apparatus to be put in place to ensure timely and productive implementation of the developmental initiatives on “mission mode” would also include strengthening the public outreach and grievances redressal mechanism to ensure regular feedback from the targeted population, he said.

“The modalities will also focus on streamlining various administrative matters related to recruitment rules, promotions, pensions/benefits, contractual appointments, fast-pacing recruitment, finalising seniority lists, property returns, personnel complaints, regularisation, fast-tracking of departmental enquiries and a cell for auditing institutions with regard to their performance, staffing and financial condition,” he added.

It would also focus on strengthening the anti-corruption mechanism at various levels, the spokesman said. The SAC directed that proposals in this regard should be finalised immediately by the departments concerned and submitted through the chief secretary.

More From Deep Dive
JKNPP demands dissolution of assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) staged a protest here on Thursday, demanding immediate dissolution of the assembly.

Amarnath Yatra suspended for the second day

The Amarnath yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Thursday from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to landslides, shooting stones and heavy rains.

Honest, effective administration can bring back peace: Rajnath

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that peace and stability could be brought to Jammu and Kashmir through an honest, effective and efficient administration.

Political will, innovation must to solve Kashmir crisis

To any security analyst the reported killing of four militants on June 22 in a synergised operation of security forces in the Anantnag district, with two of them affiliated to the Islamic State Jam