SAC calls for prompt, tangible measures to boost development

Jammu and Kashmir’s state administrative council (SAC), which is equivalent of a cabinet in Governor’s rule, has called for prompt and tangible measures to give a determined push to the developmental efforts and improve delivery of governance in the Valley.

The SAC, headed by Governor N N Vohra, met here on Wednesday evening and discussed various measures to be taken on “mission mode to fast-pace delivery of development and make a shift from outlay to outcomes,” a spokesperson said.

It asked the J&K chief secretary to work out the modalities and oversee the renewed “mission for delivering development” which would include setting up of dedicated cells for regular monitoring of progress of the identified mega projects, flagship schemes, projects under the Prime Minister’s development package, and other major programmes of the Centre, he said.

The reinforced administrative apparatus to be put in place to ensure timely and productive implementation of the developmental initiatives on “mission mode” would also include strengthening the public outreach and grievances redressal mechanism to ensure regular feedback from the targeted population, he said.

“The modalities will also focus on streamlining various administrative matters related to recruitment rules, promotions, pensions/benefits, contractual appointments, fast-pacing recruitment, finalising seniority lists, property returns, personnel complaints, regularisation, fast-tracking of departmental enquiries and a cell for auditing institutions with regard to their performance, staffing and financial condition,” he added.

It would also focus on strengthening the anti-corruption mechanism at various levels, the spokesman said. The SAC directed that proposals in this regard should be finalised immediately by the departments concerned and submitted through the chief secretary.