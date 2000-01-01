Rural sector to stay in spotlight

Ahead of the general elections in 2019, the outcome of multiple state assembly elections over the next few months will be keenly watched. After an intense political campaign, BJP won the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The results of the Gujarat assembly elections also highlighted the differences in voting patterns between rural and urban areas, and the overall performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was better in urban than in rural regions. The 2014 Lok Sabha results showed that the major states contributing to the BJP’s seats had a high share of rural population. Therefore, it is likely that the government will further enhance its focus on spending towards agri and rural themes.

Rural spending will get a boost from farm loan waivers – adding up to about Rs 1.2 lakh crore – already announced in five states and currently at various stages of disbursement. This can further increase in 2018.

BJP wins Gujarat and Himachal

The BJP won 99 seats (out of 182) in the Gujarat assembly elections and is on course for a sixth consecutive term in the state. Its main opponent, the Congress won 77 seats (80 including allies), making the contest a close one. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 65 per cent of the overall seats and replaced the Congress government. A sixth consecutive term of the BJP in Gujarat highlights the Prime Minister’s high popularity and the party’s strong base. In a highly bipolar contest, the BJP lost 16 seats compared with the 2012 state elections; most of these losses took place in rural and semi-urban areas, while the party maintained its strong presence in urban areas (80 per cent strike rate). Interestingly, the vote share of both major parties rose as compared to 2012 (1.3 per cent for BJP; 2.5 per cent for Congress), but due to high concentration of votes for the BJP, the conversion to seats reduced.

Eight state assembly elections in 2018

In 2018, eight state elections are slated to be held in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These states have 99 Lok Sabha seats (18 per cent of total), with 79 currently belonging to the BJP (30 per cent of the party’s total), reflecting the importance of these state elections for the ruling party. In the first half of 2019, five more state elections are scheduled, which are likely to take place around the time of the general election.

Rural spending to remain in focus

The ruling BJP won a massive 282 (52 per cent of total) seats in the last general elections, with 10 states accounting for 85 per cent of the seats. On average, BJP’s strike rate that is (seats won over total seats) has been better in urban areas. However, a majority of the states that accounted for a large share of seats for the BJP in the Lok Sabha have high rural population share, thereby the current election results from Gujarat would likely drive an increased attention of the government towards rural India. Farm loan waivers can expand from the current five states funded primarily from the state budgets, while spending from Centre in rural is likely to be geared towards rural capex roads, housing, irrigation, electricity etc.

Modest growth in rural income

A modest growth is expected in rural income, based on a decent Rabi crop and expected bottoming-out of agri-commodity prices; while elevated vegetable prices support farm income (20-30 per cent of income). A steady increase is likely in the pace of rural housing (2x+ YoY house construction in FY18 from normal run-rate), continued investment in irrigation (growth of 20 per cent YoY by major states), and elevated spending on schemes such as MNREGA supporting non-farm income. Among sectors, rural financiers and agro-chemicals are expected to benefit from the increase in rural spending. The government might delay the implementation of DBT in fertilisers (from 2018), in order to reduce any disruptions in the agriculture supply chain.

—JM Financial