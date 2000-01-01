Rural Safari Key factors that will spur a turnaround

The latest survey (September-October 2017) indicates that the final output of the Kharif (June-October) crop could be higher than the governments' own first estimate. Barring central India, water levels are adequate, pointing to a healthy Rabi (November-April) crop output as well. Despite the backdrop of weak global agri-commodity pricing, the resilience in the prices of vegetables (25-30 per cent of agri income) and cereals (20 per cent +) should ensure high-single-digit growth in farm income in FY18. The only areas to watch out for are the prices of pulses and oilseeds, which were the trigger for farmer-led protests during June-July 2017. On non-farm income (2/3rd of rural income), sand mining restrictions, GST-led disruptions and limits on cash transactions have moderated economic activity levels during 1HFY18.

A gradual revival is now expected during 2HFY18 backed by government led spending, removal of restrictions (sand mining) and easing of GST adoption. Real estate activity, however, has weakened further and prices have declined even in regions that were earlier resilient. Despite this apparent waning of the wealth effect and slower than expected growth in non-farm income in 1, the hypothesis is for a gradual, albeit not accelerating, pick up in rural consumption in 2H led by the modest farm income growth supported by higher government wages, higher credit availability and farm loan waivers. Amongst others, the following were observed: an accelerated shift from unorganised to organised channels; rising use of broadband and higher penetration of credit.

Modest decline in Kharif production during FY18: Monsoon during 2017 came in 5.5 per cent below LPA and the first advanced estimate of Kharif production indicates a YoY decline across crops: 2%/8%/3% for Paddy/Pulses&Oilseeds/Cotton respectively. However, the survey indicates a better outcome since barring few states such as Madhya Pradesh and select regions in North India, crop production decline is likely to be limited. Supported by better prices of vegetable and cereals, and expected growth in the Rabi crop output is likely to lead to overall FY18 farm income growth in high single digits.

Non-farm income and wealth effect: Rural housing under PMAY(G) has started strongly, with construction initiated for 58 per cent of targeted house-holds by mid-October 2017. Sand mining restrictions (UP, Bihar, Telangana and Tamil Nadu) in 1HFY18 have slackened the construction pace; however, the easing of sand mining restrictions (from October 2017) is likely to accelerate construction in 2HFY18. Rural Safari indicates that land prices as well as property transaction volumes have declined further at most places. Stamps and registration revenue for states accounts for 4-6 per cent of total state revenue receipts, and the study of 17 state budgets indicated that states have budgeted 11% YoY growth in property tax-related revenue in FY18 vs. 0.3 per cent YoY in FY17RE, and needs to be watched.

Shift from unorganised to organised channel aided by GST: The adoption of GST among SMEs is likely to be gradual and the low compliance of 55%/45% of filings for July 2017/August 2017 reflects adoption challenges. It is believed that as the government modifies rules and information dissemination improves, the "noise" from GST would abate and businesses could revert to normalcy. Nevertheless, the increased financialisation and streamlining of the economy, higher credit availability and restrictions on cash transactions are clearly benefiting the organised segments even in Tier II and III towns.

Other takeaways: Run-rate of recoveries from rural financiers / mrofinance has improved while disbursements are modest; increased financing penetration in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles from rural areas as “local financiers” step back; growth in cotton sowing (19 per cent YoY), higher pest attacks point to higher volume growth for agro-chemicals; implementation of DBT in fertilisers (FY19) could be disruptive to farming and the progress needs to be monitored.