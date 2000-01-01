Robust rural market to boost auto sales

The auto industry is expecting rob­ust rural sales in the current fisc­al year as a favourable monsoon an­­d faster economic growth are likely to boost farm income. Also, improvement in availability of finance will aid this tr­end. N Raja, deputy managing director at Toyota Kirloskar Motor in an interview with Michael Gonsalves calls for a stable and sustainable regulatory framework to support developmental plans with optimum resource utilisation, among other issues.

What is your outlook for the automobile industry in India this year and beyond? Will SUVs continue making a splash and will the mass car and sedan markets continue to grow?

We started 2018 on a positive note with a cumulative growth of 3 per cent for the January-April period, as compared to the corresponding period last year. The automobile industry has witnessed positive sentiments. This stems from the pick-up in the manufacturing sector and in the overall spending pattern of consumers, the economy bouncing back post demonetisation and the enforcement of the Goods and Services Tax last July.

As far as the SUV market segment is concerned, a close look at several past fiscals shows a surging trend for SUVs. The road infrastructure in the country has been improving over the years, accompanied by customers’ preference for long drives by road. We have a say in this market and will continue to give our best offerings especially in the higher-end SUV segment. While sedans are usually opted for by conservative and family-oriented buyers, a lot of youngsters are now upgrading straight to sedans. Our new launch, Yaris has received an overwhelming response. Soon after it was unveiled, Toyota Yaris won nationwide appreciation for its class-leading features, superior comfort, top-notch quality and excellent performance. This clearly shows that the Yaris has generated the same excitement that we saw when we were thinking of bringing it to India. Our customers are not just value seekers but discerning achievers.

What is the extent of the rural market’s contribution to the growth of the automobile sector? Is the rural sentiment impacting sales growth in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-w­h­ee ­­lers and tractors?

In rural markets, the automobile segment has fared better due to two consecutively good monsoon years and more disposable income in the hands of the rural populace due to a better crop yield. We are expecting robust rural sales in the current fiscal as a favourable monsoon and faster economic growth are likely to boost farm income. Also, improvement in availability of finance will aid this trend in due course of time.

Other factors such as crop prices, as determined by the minimum support price offered by the government, overall government spending on infrastructure and interest rates will also affect rural incomes. These will have an impact on the buying power of rural consumers.

From a macro perspective, the forecast of a normal monsoon season will come as a relief. Infrastructure development and streamlining of the logistics and e-commerce sectors post GST, have given a boost to the sector in rural areas. Having said so, unfavourable exchange rates could adversely impact the stable socio-economic trends.

India is now the world’s fourth largest automobile market after overtaking Germany in the last financial year. Will this attract more auto MNCs to India?

India has been a star performer in the automobile segment, and has doubled its auto market in just a decade. Automobile sales, including passenger and commercial vehicles, in Asia’s third largest economy grew 9.5 per cent, the fastest among major global markets, last year to more than 4 million units, outpacing Germany’s 3.8-million vehicle sales, which rose by a modest 2.8 per cent in the same period.

Further, the government’s thrust on infrastructure, stricter regulations, and macroeconomic scenario buoyancy are expected to keep the momentum strong in the coming years, thus showcasing India as a potential destination with incr­eased business opportunities. Along with new car sales, resale space is also gr­owing by the year, creating an enha­nced growth platform. We at Toyota have been constantly focusing to evaluate the growing expectations of the consumers and offering ever better products and services to meet the customer delight.

What are the challenges and difficulties faced by the automobile sector in the country?

The growth story on the Indian automobile market is dotted with challenges that we need to tackle head on. Our regulatory environment has been unstable over the past few years. We have been bracing ourselves for the roll-out of regulatory and policy changes like GST implementation, leapfrogging to BS VI, Café norms, electric mobility mission and so on. The government has started giving more significance to the development of eco-friendly and safer vehicles, while looking at introducing tighter norms towards achieving this. While the move is towards a positive direction, the greater challenge will be the increasing cost implications. As OEMs – original equipment makers – look out to develop alternate mobility technologies, the future market demands and production plans, need to be centrally aligned. A long-term clear roadmap needs to be laid out in order to bring clarity and certainty in the future growth path.

Is the competition between auto brands helping consumers?

For mass-market cars, brand helps determine which products a consumer considers buying given varied product choices. Consumers have a simple yet sophisticated understanding of what differentiates car brands. The perceptions of consumers are based on their experiences with the products and services that constitute those brands. There are two key attributes contributing to product upgrades — government regulatory compliance and competitive environment enhancing the customer benefits with varied options.

What are your expectations from the government to boost the automobile sector which provides huge employment opportunities in the country?

A stable and sustainable policy environment is the key to the socio-economic stability of the nation’s economy. The auto industry is critically dependent on the adherence to the timelines on regulatory policies. Needless to mention, sudden policy changes create uncertain business scenarios that increase business risks, and demotivate foreign investors. Importantly, they impact long-term product strategy and introduction of newer vehicles. A stable regulatory framework will certainly support developmental plans with optimum resource utilisation, more so to align with the ‘Make in India’ programme.