Rising provisioning likely to cause losses in PSBs

Most public sector banks (PSBs) are expected to report losses driven by rising provisioning triggered by the end of restructuring dispensations for the fourth quarter of 2017-18. Corporate lenders are expected to be saddled with elevated slippages on the back of RBI’s February 12 circular terminating various restructuring dispensations such as 5/25, SDR (strategic debt restructuring) and S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets). As a result, banks will have to reclassify a major portion of their restructured books (including SDR, S4A exposures) as bad loans. However, the allowance of spreading mark to market (MTM) provisions over the first half of FY19 and the drop in bond yields after an initial spike during the quarter may provide some respite. High interest reversals will keep Net Interest Margin (NIMs) under pressure.

Lower operating profit, subdued income from treasury operations and higher credit cost may negatively impact performance of the banks in 4QFY18. However, many analysts believe that incremental deterioration in asset quality may peak-out in 4QFY18/1QFY19, speedy resolution may continue to impact banks’ profitability.

Operating metrics

According to Darpin Shah, banking analyst at HDFC Securities, “Growth revival is expected to continue for Bank of Baroda primarily driven by retail loans. Though slippages will be elevated, operating metrics should remain strong. For SBIN, we expect loan book to remain flattish sequentially. Asset quality should further deteriorate owing to revocation of all the restructuring dispensations. We expect State Bank of India (SBI) to report a loss for the second consecutive quarter.”

This month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced two measures that are likely to provide the much-needed breather to banks by reducing their provisioning burden for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 by around Rs 27,000 crore. These include allowing an extra quarter, till June 2018, to reach 50 per cent provisioning – 40 per cent by March 2018 – on accounts referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework, and permitting spread-out of marked-to- market (MTM) losses on investments incurred in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2018 across four quarters.

“Accounting for the MTM losses over four quarters would mean around Rs 8,000 crore provisioning relief including write-backs for banks in the last quarter of fiscal 2018,” said Rama Patel, Director, CRISIL Ratings. “Another relief worth Rs 19,000 crore, in the form of lower provisioning or write-back, would also ensue because the RBI has permitted banks to achieve 50 per cent provisioning on accounts referred to NCLT by June 2018 instead of March as stipulated earlier,” said Patel.

Meanwhile, as the first list of RBI-directed IBC cases reach their resolution deadlines, a blended haircut of 56 per cent on the total claims admitted on this pool is likely, according to JM Financial.

While steel assets are showing good recovery rates, the haircuts in other sectors are substantial ranging between 63 to 85 per cent. “We maintain that haircuts on the second list of accounts would be higher and lenders are under-provided (35-40 per cent coverage on second list for most banks), which will be a drag on earnings in FY19E,” said JM Financial. In addition, the recent stressed asset guidelines should see an incremental pool of Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 87,000 crore (around one per cent of system loans) of impaired assets (in various forms of regulatory forberance i.e. S4A, SDR, 5:25) slipping into NPLs in 4QFY18E.

Subdued performance

Pvt banks likely to continue reporting divergent performance in Q4. Corporate lenders will continue to report subdued performance as asset quality woes will weigh on earnings though growth may pick up. On the flip side, retail focussed banks are expected to report stellar numbers with robust growth, steady NIMs and stable asset quality. Meanwhile, private banks HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and DCB Bank declared their results in the last few days.

IndusInd Bank disclosed divergence in gross non-performing loan for fiscal 2017 based on RBI’s assessment of Rs 1,350 crore. Of this, around Rs 760 crore has been upgraded to standard or repaid, Rs 340 crore has been classified as non-performing NPL or sold to ARC and balance recognised as NPA in the current quarter. HDFC Bank reported 20.3 per cent year on year growth in net profit in-line with estimates driven by a strong fee income and controlled opex ratios. Loan growth at 18.7 per cent YoY, however, lagged analyst expectations. Slippage ratio was at 1.86 per cent for 4QFY18 versus average of 2.2 per cent in the past four quarters.

DCB Bank reported a strong growth quarter (+28 per cent YoY loan growth) with softening opex as the bank completed its planned branch expansion. Margins were aided by improved yields and remained stable despite tighter liquidity conditions affecting cost of funds (+10bps QoQ).

“We expect improvement in banks’ core operating performance in 2HFY19 due to peaking of NPA recognition cycle and improvement in non corporate credit demand. As we expect the demand for retail loan demand to pick-up before any rise in demand for infrastructure and corporate loans, we prefer the banks having higher exposure to consumer and business banking portfolio. We expect asset quality stress would decline along with relatively moderation in credit cost from FY19E onwards,” said Asutosh Kumar Mishra, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.