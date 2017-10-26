Riding the IPO boom

Mahindra & Mahindra group has announced the initial public offering of its group company Mahindra Logistics. Likewise, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital is listing its asset management arm, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management. Another business group, Godrej group, has also listed its arm Godrej Agrovet.

Last month, SBI Life Insurance (SBI Life) and ICICI Lombard – completed their IPO of their banks’ insurance subsidiaries. A few months ago, the Aditya Birla group announced a three-part split, consolidating its financial services businesses under one roof and culminating in the recent listing of the Aditya Birla Capital stock on the bourses. The company has a market share worth Rs 40,419 crore.

Reliance Capital hived off its home-finance arm and gave shareholders one share for every share held in the Reliance Home Finance arm. It is worth Rs 4,845 crore on the exchanges. In the past few years, several companies have seen structural changes in their businesses including conglomerates such as the Zee Group and the Adani Group, while several smaller companies have split their businesses intending to list the hived-off entities on the stock exchanges.

Unlocking value

The booming primary market has given opportunities for big corporate houses to unlock value, especially at a time their core businesses are facing growth hurdles. Indian firms have raised about Rs 52,125 crore ($8.2 billion) through IPOs this calendar year versus Rs 37,535 crore in 2010, taking the country to the third spot behind US ($35.77 billion) and China ($34.8 billion).

Most domestic promoters have been known to keep their multiple businesses under one roof. But market dynamics have taken a turn now with a host of corporates choosing to split their businesses and re-list them on the exchanges. For these promoters with multiple businesses, the logic is that the sum-of-parts valuation is greater than the whole. Also, promoters and managements seek to unlock value from their divisions by hiving off and re-listing them as separate entities.

With core businesses of companies facing growth hurdles against the backdrop of a booming stock market, listing the spin-offs as separate ventures is all about opportunity and strategic decision-making. Many a time, large diversified conglomerates do not get the market value they deserve as some division or the other drags down valuations.

For investors, it is also difficult to judge actual performance as results and figures of each business are consolidated. But, when different businesses of a company grow to a reasonable scale, the management gets the urge to separate them to ensure a focused approach and to unlock the real value of each business.

Analysts and fund managers usually don’t tend to regard companies with multiple businesses so well; but when they are split, the separate businesses secure high valuations. In some cases, it is simply easier for investors to understand such businesses.

Reducing cost

Moreover, different business segments have different risk profiles and dynamics as separate entities when listed; managements can give the deserved attention to the various businesses. And investors and financial intermediaries are able to understand the standalone businesses better. On listing, the business gets better valuation from the investors and the company is able to reduce its cost of funds.

From the promoters’ point of view, business dynamics change due to a split, demerger and listing. For instance, a company with heavy debt on its books could find its financial position weaker as a whole. But, if split, the division with lower debt and a better profit structure can raise resources at lower costs.

Capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India allows listing of companies without subjecting the IPO to certain conditions if an existing listed company is split into two or more entities. Shareholders of the existing listed company get shares as per the scheme of “demerger” in the new listed company. This route of listing does not seek to raise funds, or sell part holdings, but just to unlock value in all the businesses.

The writer is AVP, Arihant Capital Markets