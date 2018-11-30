Revised GDP data realistic, says FM

A day after effecting downward revision of GDP growth numbers of the previous UPA era, the government on Thursday tried to defuse the politically explosive issue by insisting that the revision of numbers was done by a highly credible organisation, the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which maintains an arm's length distance from the finance ministry.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the new GDP series is more reflective of real economic challenges and numbers and this has helped to present the real picture of the economy that will also help frame sound economic policies for the future.

He dismissed suggestions of any political motive behind the sudden emergence of Niti Aayog on the GDP calculation scene which undermined the CSO. While the government is thumping its chest for revising the methodology for calculating GDP, not all experts are happy about the development.

“I am very unhappy that what should be professional GDP numbers, there is a political slugfest going on,” Sudipto Mundle, head of the Committee on Real Sector Statistics who had earlier carried out the backdated GDP figures that now stand revised by the current government told Financial Chronicle.

Jaitley, however, said: “New GDP back series data is more credible and is more inclusive and is far more representative of the Indian economy during 2004-05 to 2011-12.” Revision of GDP estimation methodology is a continuous process and attempts to discredit it were unwarranted, said the finance minister.

According to the finance minister, the revised numbers, based on a new formula with 2011-12 as the base year, are globally more comparable as they take into account a far greater representation of the Indian economy and are more reflective of the actual state of affairs in each sectors. With several questions being raised over the data and the inclusion of Niti Aayog, Jaitley rejected the Congress party’s charge of manipulaton, while saying the present data was more realistic.

Taking on the Congress for criticising the revision, he said the Congress had welcomed the upward revision in growth numbers of the last two years of the UPA regime by the same CSO which had upped the growth to double digits and had gone to the extent of saying that the new GDP series had conclusively established that the Congress did not mismanage the economy. Later in a blog post, Jaitley mockingly said the revised economic growth data had undermined the Congress party's last surviving argument that “My GDP growth was higher than yours”.

The finance minister went on to explain the decision to field Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar alongside Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava as normal. "I don't think any service is being rendered by people who choose to discredit a highly credible organisation like the CSO because its data is based on facts and the revised formulations, (and it is) a continuous exercise because every time you try and improve upon the formulations to make them more of the real state of economy,” he said.

Former chief statistician Pronob Sen agreed to part of it. He told FC that the Mundle committee report was very straightforward and it was an arithmetical adjustment. This was more complicated. The Mundle panel had smoothened the discrepancies out over the past years. Here they (the current GDP calculations) have used indicators for the past years to calculate that discrepancy amount that would have been there in earlier years. The methodology has changed and the government now should try to minimise the discrepancy between the new and the old methodology which can at best be resolved to get a continuous time series without any break period. That should be objective. Every time there is a base change, there is always a gap between old and new figures. The key is what is the methodology you are using, he said.

But Sen was critical of diluting the role of CSO saying this could undermine the trust people have in government data. He questioned the inclusion of Niti Aayog and said it sent the message that the data was politicised. It has been a long practice that the CSO does the calculations and releases the data. Instead of Niti Aayog, National Statistical Commission should have been extensively involved. Niti Aayog is a user of data and cannot be involved in the production of data.

Asked if this would cast suspicion on the GDP figures expected on Friday, he said, “I hope not. But my fear is the figures could be looked with suspicion and even foreign investors and domestic corporates could also look at the government data credibility with doubts.”