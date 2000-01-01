The reality: fin inclusion, broadband & high spend

Rural income is increasingly diversifying away from agriculture to non-farm income, which currently accounts for 40 per cent of the total agri household income. Major sources of non-farm income are dairy and poultry, wage-based occupation, sand mining, tractor rental income, and small businesses. Increase in infrastructure activity creates jobs and aids in rural income. As the agro-economy improves, it is likely to create additional demand in the non-farm sector, including processing, transportation and packaging through backward and forward production linkages.

However, this may only have a marginal to moderate impact on non-farm income and as such broader growth, to a large extent, is dependent on the degree of institutional investment as well as other local conditions, which in turn is governed by government policy. Non-farm income though has been supportive over the past few years and compensated partly for the decline in farm income during the past two years.

Overall, the outlay on central schemes around rural related spending has increased at a CAGR of 17 per cent between FY16-18. There was visible infrastructure activity on road constructions, roads expansion, irrigation, housing during our trips which varied based on states.

Formalisation of economy

It does seem that the unorganised sector on an average is facing severe challenges in its business operations in the new GST regime. It will still be early to conclude, but even in semi-urban places such as outskirts of Varanasi and Bhopal organised retailers gained market share versus the unorganised unbranded players. However, the key risk from any sharp decline of unorganised sector is the challenge it will create for employment opportunities and already some signs are indicating initial loss of jobs from the factories run by unorganised players.

Rural wage growth

Rural wage growth has been on increasing trend over the past few months, but still remains in the range of 6-7 per cent YoY growth. Among states, there is a significant variation on rural wages based on employment opportunity and available labour pool. It is to be noted that despite GST led disruption in July/August, so far there has been no perceptible increase in the demand for MGNREGA and it largely tracks the trend of the previous year.

Demand for consumer appliances

During the past few years, India has seen steady improvement in rural electrification, with 75 per cent of rural house-holds having electricity access at present, against only 55 per cent in 2011. Despite good progress, 25 per cent or 4.4 crore households are yet to be provided access to electricity. Among states – UP, Bihar, MP, Odisha and Jharkhand account for 76 per cent of the unelectrified households. The government has stated providing universal electricity access as one of its key focus areas and the flagship rural electrification scheme, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) has seen 42 per cent YoY increase in outlay during FY18 budget.

Financial inclusion

The past few years have seen steady progress towards Aadhaar enrolments (2x between Jul 2014 to Oct 2017) and now 88 per cent of the population base has enrolment and the government continues to push ahead for further increasing the penetration of financial inclusion through increase in bank accounts for the erstwhile unbanked population is reflected in the over 300 million bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) with c.60 per cent accounts opened in rural areas.

As a result of improvement in banking access, the number of schemes and subsidy benefits under direct benefit transfers has increased from initial 27 schemes to 140 schemes by March 2017. Interactions revealed many instances where the leakages had reduced on account of DBT usage and end beneficiaries were able to obtain benefit.

Mobile broadband coverage

There has been a silent transformation occurring across regions driven by the increased mobile broad-band usage, particularly in the Tier-II and III cities and towns. Over the years, mobile subscription (urban: 167 per cent penetration, rural – 57 per cent as of June this year) and internet user base has expanded rapidly.

After the connectivity enabled by voice (mobile), it is the data usage growth that is likely to bring in transformation across Tier II and III towns and in rural India. The data usage in India jumped 3x between 2015 and 2016, and now with the expansion in Reliance Jio (launched July 2016), data access rates have jumped to 9.6GB/month per user. Overall, data access rates are forecast to increase at 18 per cent CAGR over the next five years driven by expansion in 4G coverage (Reliance Jio will cover over 95 per cent of the population by 2018, other operators also continue to invest in improving 4G coverage).

Retail credit

The growth in retail credit has far exceeded (15-20 per cent YoY) the total banking sector credit growth (mid to high single digit) over the past few quarters. Retail credit has also remained healthy for the Non-Banking Financial Channels (NBFCs).

One of the impacts from demonetisation and lower usage of cash is reflected in the increase in share of financing requirements even at the rural markets.

Source: JM Financial