Re-stocking helps consumer goods companies in second quarter

De-stocking and then re-stocking of goods at the wholesale and retail level before and after the introduction of GST pretty much defined the way FMCG and consumer durable companies posted their sales numbers in Q1 and Q2 of FY18. While consumer demand has revived in the urban markets, the rural market is lagging behind and some of the traditional channels are still reeling under the pain of disruptions.

Most of the companies posted better sales numbers in Q2 after a dismal Q1. While, FMCG as a sector posted double-digit growth in Q2 after witnessing declining numbers in Q1, the magnitude of Q2 growth among consumer durables and appliances companies was higher.

Among the companies, which have already published their results, HUL posted domestic consumer sales growth of 10 per cent and volume growth of 4 per cent. Segments, including home care, personal care, food and refreshments posted good growth. Accounting change under the GST regime, however, hit net sales of the company. .

ITC’s FMCG business too reported 10 per cent growth in sales, though a sharp hike in the cess on cigarettes hit net sales of the company. The sales value growth in ITC’s FMCG business was mainly driven by volumes. As per the company, this growth was aided by strong performance of branded packaged foods and personal care products.

In case of Marico, the company reported domestic sales growth of 6.5 per cent and a volume growth of 5 per cent. Emami’s domestic sales growth stood at 14 per cent and volume growth at 10 per cent. Colgate remained the only company that posted a modest growth of three per cent and volume contraction of 1 per cent.

According to Naveen Trivedi, Assistant Vice President of Institutional Equity at HDFC Securities, oral category of many of the biggies has been under pressure for the past several quarters. This has been the case of both Colgate and HUL. Colgate being a single category company, the impact has been higher. Companies like Dabur and Patanjali have been gaining share in the oral category, putting the others under pressure, he said.

All these companies had a subdued growth in Q1. HUL’s domestic sales grew 5 per cent, Dabur’s sales declined by five per cent and Marico’s sales too fell by 4 per cent. Emami’s sales revenues were down 16 per cent and Colgate’s 3.5 per cent.

Growth turnaround

“In Q1, large scale de-stocking happened at the wholesale and retail level before the introduction of GST. The stocks at the companies stagnated and hence most of the companies posted a dismal performance. By Q2, these retailers and wholesalers started re-stocking their inventories and this explains why they posted double digit growth numbers,’ said Trivedi.

“ FMCG is witnessing better volume growth trajectory, influenced by restocking and better consumer demand uptick. However, cigarettes industry witnessed pressure on volumes post higher taxation under GST regime,” said Anand Mour, FMCG analyst, ICICI Securities.

The same has been the case of consumer durables and appliances. Crompton Greaves posted 16 per cent growth in sales in Q2. V-Guard has seen 21 per cent growth and TTK 24 per cent. In Q1, Crompton had to suffer 4 per cent decline in sales and V-Guard witnessed a two per cent drop. Havells managed to grow by 9 per cent and TTK by 3 per cent.

However, both these quarters do not truly reflect demand at the consumer end. In Q1, the demand was mainly induced by discounts and offers to push goods ahead of GST. In Q2, the good numbers indicate largely re-stocking than real demand

Urban vs rural market

According to analysts, the urban demand has definitely improved from the post-demonetisation times and so has demand from the modern trade and e-commerce. However, things are yet to improve in the rural market and among wholesalers. These cash markets have been somehow managing to emerge from demonetisation, when GST gave another blow.

In the traditional channels, most companies are seeing an increased share of direct distribution. In case of Marico, wholesalers used to contribute 50 per cent to the sales through the traditional channel. This has come down to 42 per cent and is expected to go further down to 40 per cent by the year-end.

“The smaller wholesalers are finding it difficult to adjust to the GST regime. A consolidation is likely in this space, where GST compliant large wholesalers may take over the business from smaller ones. Companies too are increasing their direct distribution reach,” said Trivedi.

Canteen Sales Department (CSD) channel continues to witness sluggishness. As for the rural market, hopes are building up for better demand revival in rural areas in ensuing quarters, driven by farm loan waivers, higher MSPs, and low base, said Mour.

Re-stocking is expected to continue in Q3 as well. Besides, festival demand will help the companies post better numbers in the next quarter as well. The base also will be lower for Q3 as demonetisation had hit demand in the same quarter last year. March quarter could be the best indicator of the underlying-demand at the consumer level.