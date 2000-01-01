Rationalisation of tax rates may affect revenue collection target

Soon the most celebrated law of the country will be rejoicing its first anniversary. As we complete one year of the GST we cannot but look back at the journey so far from the implementation date in terms of achievements and failures in achieving the grand objectives of GST such as reduction in black money transactions, increased revenue for the government and widening tax collections by bringing the unorganised sector under GST. No doubt the journey so far has been a great learning experience for both the government and industry. At the same time, contributions made by all the stakeholders towards the smooth implementation of the GST cannot go unheeded without which implementation of such a gigantic tax transition would have not been possible.

GST which is also intended to achieve the objective of ‘one nation one tax’ has brought various indirect taxes under one tax head resulting in seamless flow of credits amongst these varied taxes. Such free flow of credits has abridged the complexity pr­evalent in ers­twhile indirect tax structure and contri­b­uted in impro­ving operatio­nal efficiency of the supply chain by reducing costs of operations. The availability of free credits urged the taxpayers to transact with legitimate business pa­rtners and follow the compliance requirements under GST. Such compliances ha­ve helped in minimising instances of parallel economy and dealings in black money and gradually eliminating them from the eco-system. But a nascent system cannot be foolproof to bring all the assessees under the compliance radar, which can be achieved only over medium to long term.

While taking a glimpse at the revenue collection trend, the initial months of GST rollout demonstrated a steep fall in mopup primarily due to huge transitional credits available with taxpayers for discharging GST liabilities. Later with the consumption of such transitional credits, the revenue collection started gaining momentum during the later months of the year. A press release issued on indirect tax collections specified that the indirect tax collection in FY17 was 22 per cent higher than the actual revenue receipts in FY16. The revenue collection further picked up in the months of April and May in FY19 with increased filing of returns by the assessees. So overall after facing few initial obstacles, GST has contri­buted towards increasing the revenue collection for the government so far. But any further rationalisati­on of GST is likely to affect the re­venue collection targets.

One of the unique ways sought by the lawmakers to keep a tab on tax evasions has been imposing of taxes under reverse ch­a­rge i.e. by the recipient of supply. The theory of reverse charge emanated from the leakage of revenue in a supply made by unregistered sm­all suppliers who were either exempt from complia­n­ces under the tax laws or did not comply with the law. To keep tab on such transactions and safeguard the revenue, the government devi­sed the mechanism of reve­rse charge payment of taxes even on such transactions. The concept is not pristine in the GST regime and has been prevalent in erstwhile VAT and service tax laws as well where the unregistered suppliers were not required to pay taxes. In such cases, the burden of paying taxes was shifted to the registered recipient. Having such provisions have proved to be instrumental in plucking the revenue leakages on such supplies. With similar provisions continuing in GST regime, any tax evasion on account of such supplies will be cracked down and aid in raising the revenue of the government. However, due to industry resistance mainly on account of increased and complex compliance requirements to achieve this, it has regularly been deferred by the government (most recently having been deferred till September 2018)

Another major step taken on this front was implementation of e-way bill across the country for both inter-state as well as intra-state movement of goods. Mandating e-way bills for movement of goods has further fastened compliance on the assessees. While the inter-state movements have to be accompanied by an e-way bill for consignment value exceeding Rs 50,000, requirements for e-way bill for intra-state movements in many states have been mandated for consignments having value exceeding Rs 1,00,000. Further, there is going to be a matching between the e-way bills generated with the reporting done under returns. Such reporting requirements at transaction level will give more insights to the government on the transactions undertaken by the assessees and tracking down the non-payment of taxes wherever applicable. With the competent IT systems being in place with effect from April 2018, number of e-way bills generated has increased. Hence the generation of e-way bill on regular basis will not only pluck tax evasions but will also boost the revenue collection of the government.

GST being a complete tax reform will display its impact over a period of time. Still a long way to go. However, achieving the major objectives being, elimination of parallel economy, increased revenue collection, transparency in system and reporting compliances does not seem to be unrealistic after one year of implementation of GST.