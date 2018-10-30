Rahul visits temple, BJP asks for his ‘gotra’
By  
FC Bureau
  , Tuesday, 30 October 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his temple visits at election time – on the very day that the Supreme Court heard the Ayodhya case. On Monday as he began his two-day tour of politically significant Malwa-Nimar region in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple devoted to Lord Shiva.

Clad in a ‘dhoti’, he performed ‘puja’ at the ancient temple, which is one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ – special shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva – in the country. It was Rahul’s second visit to the shrine. He had last visited the temple in 2010, a party leader said. The Congress, had last year, said Gandhi was an ardent “Shiv bhakt”.

However, the BJP launched a scathing attack on him. Speaking at a rally in Indore, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra asked him about his ‘gotra’and the type of 'janeu' he wore. “If Rahul wears a ‘janeu’, what type of ‘janeu’ does he wear, what is his ‘gotra’?” Patra asked.

The Congress chief entered the sanctum sanctorum along with state party unit president Kamal Nath and campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia. Senior Congressmen say the temple has a special place for the Nehru-Gandhis. With the then Janata Party government in disarray, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi had visited the temple and returned to power in 1980. His mother Sonia Gandhi prayed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple before the 2004 Lok Sabha polls and led the Congress back to power.

More From Deep Dive
India’s emerging affluent are most investment savvy in EM

India is one of the most investment savvy among the emerging countries. The emerging affluent individuals use investment products to increase their wealth, find a study

SC sets January date for Ayodhya hearing

Pressure is mounting on the government to bring in an ordinance to build Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court deferred hearing in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title suit to January 2019 and gav

Assembly Polls to be a contest over development

Andhra pradesh
Rahul Vatsa

Blow to TRS as 2 senior leaders move to Cong camp

In a big blow to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), two senior leaders of the party have joined the Congress.