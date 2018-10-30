Rahul visits temple, BJP asks for his ‘gotra’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his temple visits at election time – on the very day that the Supreme Court heard the Ayodhya case. On Monday as he began his two-day tour of politically significant Malwa-Nimar region in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple devoted to Lord Shiva.

Clad in a ‘dhoti’, he performed ‘puja’ at the ancient temple, which is one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ – special shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva – in the country. It was Rahul’s second visit to the shrine. He had last visited the temple in 2010, a party leader said. The Congress, had last year, said Gandhi was an ardent “Shiv bhakt”.

However, the BJP launched a scathing attack on him. Speaking at a rally in Indore, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra asked him about his ‘gotra’and the type of 'janeu' he wore. “If Rahul wears a ‘janeu’, what type of ‘janeu’ does he wear, what is his ‘gotra’?” Patra asked.

The Congress chief entered the sanctum sanctorum along with state party unit president Kamal Nath and campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia. Senior Congressmen say the temple has a special place for the Nehru-Gandhis. With the then Janata Party government in disarray, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi had visited the temple and returned to power in 1980. His mother Sonia Gandhi prayed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple before the 2004 Lok Sabha polls and led the Congress back to power.