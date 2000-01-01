Quiet digital revolution taking place and it is moving faster than imagined: Bokil

After a year of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and the old Rs 500 bank notes on November 8, the man whose presentation is said to be behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to go ahead with it, says the PM is on the right track.

But Anil Bokil adds in the same breath that much more needs to be done to usher in a “corruption free and cash less” country.

India’s demonetisation has been hailed as a bold, audacious move to radically alter the mindset of an economy where less than 2 per cent of citizens pay income tax, and where corruption is endemic. “It is not actually demonetisation but de-currencyfication or currency compression. The real word is notebandi which has no English equivalent,” Bokil, founder of ArthaKranti Prathisthan or Economic Revolution Foundation, told Financial Chronicle from his rented apartment in downtown Pune.

Prime Minister Modi is on the right track because the future of Indian economy is not in currency or cash but in the digital economy, digital money or e-money, says the 54-year-old bachelor, hailing from Latur in Marathwada, the town that in 2015 earned the dubious distinction of getting its drinking water from an Indian Railways train.

Digital revolution

“After demonetisation, there is a quiet digital revolution taking place across the length and breadth of the country, and it is huge and spreading its tentacles faster than imagined,” says Bokil, pointing out that people are moving towards e-money in the country.

“The youth of this country are using and adopting this mode of payment in a big, big way. This is undoubtedly a big achievement,” he says.

To illustrate this, he points to the success of the Bharat Interface for Money or BHIM for short, in ushering in a cashless society. BHIM provides a medium to make digital payments through mobile phones using UPI (Unified Payment Interface) platform via Mobile App and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) platform.

BHIM was launched by the PM on December 30, last year and within 10 days, the BHIM app had one crore downloads from Android Play Store and over two million transactions across the UPI and USSD platforms. BHIM is interoperable with other UPI applications, and bank accounts.

“There is Amazon Pay, Flipkart PhonePe, WhatsApp, Googles Tez, Paytm and PayPal operating in the country today. They are all offering digital payment services to customers,” Bokil says. This is creating a transparent and accountable economic system. “This alone can root out corruption in the country,” he points out, adding the biggest global threat today is counterfeit currency. Therefore, the sooner the high currency notes like the American $100 and Euro 500 and Euro 200 notes are withdrawn, the better the world would be.

Asked if he is affiliated to the RSS, Bokil, who has no bank account and lives a spartan life, says, “We are an apolitical NGO with no leaning towards any political ideology or party or RSS. We are humanists.”

Bokil travels widely, delivering lectures on the five point step-by-step ArthaKranthi Proposal (see box below) for bringing about an economic revolution – in the same sequence and without dilution. But, the government started with the fourth point: withdrawal of high denomination currency. Foreign missions, corporates, industrialists, economists, intellectuals, legal entities and colleges have invited Bokil to listen to his radical proposals.

“We have been here for the last six-to-seven years but nobody knew us,” says Bokil, who operates with two tables with computers, two-three full time volunteers and one part time volunteer. He sits on a plastic chair during the interview. “It is only after the Prime Minister’s demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes that we have come into the limelight,” says the slightly-built man says.

Bokil says ArthaKranthi is a movement with a big spirit, drawing towards it “hundreds of thousands of people” across the country from all walks of life. “After its acceptance, now we can see it is growing, gaining momentum and we are now all geared up to give it proper direction,” he says confidently. “The first stage was the thesis, next came the antithesis (criticism etc) and now there is synthesis,” he explained.

Many said ArthaKranthi was Utopian but nobody opposed it, Bokil says.

“Many embassies too have invited me and have been impressed with our ArthaKranthi Proposal and the solutions we have offered,” Bokil says. Last week he was at the Danish Embassy and French Embassy in New Delhi. Earlier, he met up with Dominic Marcotte, Counselor General of Canada and officials of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others.

Global interest

“There is tremendous global interest in understanding how the largest democracy in the world is faring after demonetisation and the GST roll out in this huge country of 1.3 billion people,” Bokil says, adding that people at the helm of affairs understand that cash is a big tool in the hands of the terrorists.

According to Bokil, some countries like Pakistan and North Korea and anti-national and anti-social elements are printing counterfeit currencies and rolling them out into the system. For countries which can produce sophisticated nuclear bombs, printing fake US dollars, Euros and the rupees is child’s play. “Our detecting machines are not even equipped or fool proof to decipher a fake bank note,” the founder of ArthaKranti Prathisthan rues.

In fact, it is learnt that some time back India sent a few wads of Rs 500 bank notes to US forensic labs to check if they were genuine or fake. Out of the six to seven forensic lab machines, which checked the Indian currency, some said they were genuine while a couple of the machines said some were fakes.

“No central bank in the world will declare the quantum of counterfeit notes seized in any exercise such as the last notebandi in the country,” Bokil says, as it would send out a panic wave among citizens. “The central bank only declares the number of printed notes in circulation in the system and the volume of returned notes through the banks,” he says. The Reserve Bank of India will never declare the percentage of counterfeit notes received in the recalled Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank notes, he says.

But demonetisation, a big structural change, coupled with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, weeded out counterfeit bank notes, he asserts. “The deep process of cleansing has begun, and the corrective measures are underway. Now the Modi government must go all out for curative and developmental model as proposed in our ArthaKranti Proposals,” Bokil says.

He says opening up the Indian economy to the world by the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh in 1991 was the biggest big bang structural reform. Since then, India has gone through convulsions, seen hundreds of distressed farmers’ suicides, policy paralysis and chaos.

“This was inevitable. Now the corrective measures are underway and the government must carry out the curative and developmental measures rigorously,” Bokil says.

According to him, both demonetisation and GST roll out have achieved many things despite temporary pain in some sectors. Bokil says it is a great achievement that the corruption perception index has decreased and India’s credit rating/ranking has increased considerably by the international agencies.

“The ease of doing business in India has improved to a large extent, as India jumped 30 spots to 100 in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking for 2018 as a range of government reforms put in place started delivering results. Falling interest rates will provide considerable purchasing power to the people and boost the economy. It has also increased the direct tax collection in the country and the number of tax payers in the country has increased by 25 per cent. There is also control over terrorism and anti-national and anti-social activities as noticed in Kashmir,” Bokil says.

Demonetisation has also started the process of cleansing the electoral system which was noted for “notes for votes” culture in the country, he says.

On capping cash donations for political parties, he says, “The move to reduce the limit from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 is aimed at ushering in transparency in political funding, as several parties oppose sharing details of cash donations they receive,” Bokil says. Political parties would be allowed to receive donations by cheque or digitally. Most political parties receive the bulk of their donations in cash under Rs 20,000, which allows the donors to remain anonymous. Lowering the cash donation component to Rs 2,000 is aimed at preventing parties being used as conduits for black money. There is no transparent mechanism to gauge political funding.

DeMo second phase

Bokil says after one year of demonetisation, the second phase will involve introducing Rs 200 bank notes and then removing Rs 500 bank notes from the system.

“After two-to-three years, withdraw the Rs 200 bank notes and print more Rs 100 notes. After five-six years, withdraw the Rs 100 notes. During this period, smooth functioning of digital money transactions in the country would be established,” Bokil says.

The founder of ArthaKranti Prathisthan also has a new, radical proposal up his sleeve which he wants the government to implement to mitigate growing unemployment in the country and give a leg up to the slowing economy. “Our proposal to the government is to convert the existing eight hour work into six hours per shift which will not only address the chronic unemployment in the country but also create a platform for grooming innovative ideas in all sectors of the economy,” Bokil says.

He says that given India’s tropical climate, having an eight-hour work shift in every sector of the economy is impractical. As a result workers give only 3.5 hours output. “In our present work system, people start burning out. But, if we create a six-hour work shift in every sector – starting with the Central government, later to be adopted by the private sector – this itself will create a huge employment opportunity for the millions of jobless youth in the country. This will also increase creativity and spur innovation,” he says.

“The final effect will be increase in India’s gross happiness index,” Bokil asserts confidently.

It was on July 29, 2013, that Bokil and his core team of five members were given 10 minutes to make a presentation on ArthaKranti to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar. “We were given just 10 minutes and once I started my presentation, the meeting lasted for over two hours,” Bokil recalled.

Since then he has not met the PM but his core team members in Delhi keep lobbying with Central government functionaries, BJP leaders, other political parties, and parliamentarians on the steps forward. “ArthaKranti movement has given me a purpose to live and die for,” Bokil says.

