Push for clean energy held up by regulatory hurdles

With the International Solar Alliance (ISA) set to become a reality in few days notwithstanding the US pullout, finance minister Arun Jaitley may have to provide a incentive package in the new budget on February 1 to give a big boost to new and renewable energy resources. India’s brainchild ISA is set to become a legal entity on December 6 and its new status would put more responsibility on the country to promote the growth of the solar sector by imbibing policies that support and encourages the use of green power.

The fiscal incentive package will enable the renewable energy companies to ride piggy back on the global initiative by giving a big fillip to domestic capacities under the Prime Minister’s ambitious initiative, ‘Make in India’. The package will have to seriously address the issue of cheap Chinese imports that have forced several equipment manufacturers in India to shut shop. Unless, these production units run full capacity and add new units India will not be in a position to contain its carbon emissions.

Balance

The rapid expansion in renewable new energy resources will bring a much sought balance vis-à-vis conventional power projects that run on coal, naptha, natural gas based on combustion fuel technologies. Experts aver that increase in renewable energy capacities will also help the Indian government to scale back its hydrocarbon subsidies and insulate its economy from crude oil induced deficits.

ISA, India's brainchild to bring 121 solar rich countries on a single platform to give push to solar energy was jointly launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then French President Francois Hollande in Paris on November 30, 2015. The idea behind the alliance is to present solar-rich nations as an effective group to get financial and technological support from investors.

Most of the 121 member countries, lying fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, get nearly 300 days of good sunshine in a year and are therefore most suited to move on the solar energy path. Already the ISA goals have become ambitious. It plans to add 1,000 gigawatt (GW) of solar power across the globe by 2030 with an investment of nearly 1,200 billion Euros. India, having installed solar capacity of 12 GW, has already revised its solar power target from 20 GW to 100 GW by 2022.

“The long-term demand outlook for renewable energy (RE) is strong, which is aided by favourable policy support from both the government of India and the state governments of key states as well as improving tariff competitiveness of wind and solar power. The RE sector, however, continues to face regulatory challenges and continuing delays in payments from distribution utilities,” according to rating agency ICRA.

Regulatory challenges are arising in the sector mainly from mainly from a wide variance in renewable purchase obligation (RPO) norms across states and weak compliance of the RPO norms by obligated entities – mainly distribution utilities with the absence of enforcement of penalty framework by the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) across most of the states. The challenges have also been created for solar power operators who run the risk of facing forced back down by the utilities, as seen in a few states.

“The timely alignment of RPO trajectory in line with targets specified by the government along with improvement in RPO compliance remains extremely crucial for achieving the 175 GW RE capacity target,” said a power sector expert asking not to name him as he was not authorized to speak to the press.

Equipment prices

Apart from regulatory challenges, one of the biggest issues before the solar sector in India has been constant fall in prices of equipment (solar module and cells) in an oversupplied global market that is also witnessing a fall in demand. Over the past three years, global overcapacity has seen the price of panels crash to 32 cents per kWh from 50 cents per kWh.

This has made global solar gear, particularly from mass manufacturing areas in China, substantially cheaper than Indian manufacturers pushing forcing several entities to either reduce domestic manufacturing or shut operations completely.

Sources said that the government’s policy of inviting bids for renewable power projects is pushing down tariff and aggressive bids are pushing operators to look for cheaper equipment from China to sustain low tariff. No surprise, then, that domestic solar modules manufacturers have approached the Directorate General for Anti-Dumping – for the second time – to levy penalties on Chinese counterparts for dumping ultra-cheap panels in India. The Indian Solar Manufacturers’ Association has pleaded for a retrospective duty on importers, arguing that steady imports have considerably damaged the indigenous sector.

The current installed capacity of Indian solar cell manufacturing is around 1,386 MW and that of modules (a packaged connect assembly of solar cells) is close to 2,500 MW. Less than 20 per cent of manufacturing capacity is operational for lack of demand. Of the total solar power generating capacity, more than 75 per cent is built on imported cells from China, 15 per cent from the US and domestic producers account for the rest.

Apart from environmental concerns, another reason for the government to push for rapid growth of renewables in the country has been the poor state of finances of several private sector projects run on conventional sources such as coal and gas.

The overall stressed thermal power generation assets in the private IPP segment remain sizeable at 60 GW, comprising about 26 GW due to the absence of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), about 12 GW stranded capacity due to non-availability of domestic gas and 22 GW due to unviable tariff in the PPAs due to capital cost escalation and fuel pricing issues for imported coal.