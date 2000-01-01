Providing ground for retail boom

The Union cabinet’s move for Indian retail, which were enunciated in the announcement making changes in norms pertaining to single-brand foreign direct investments (FDI), make it considerably easier for global retailers to gain access to the Indian markets. They serve the twin purpose of facilitating ease of doing business and promoting ‘Make in India’ campaign. The intent is also to turn India in a global investment hotspot.

However, the notification does not include multi-brand foreign retail; some well-known single-brand foreign retailers, who were keen on gaining access to the Indian markets, have already succeeded in done so through licensing agreements/joint ventures (JVs)/partnerships; and, finally, some industry experts highlighted the fact that compulsions in connection with sourcing will continue to play spoilsport.

The government move comes even as India’s retail tiger is roaring back up, to more than 50-400 per cent in CY17 compared to ~30 per cent Nifty return. It is is ready to take the big leap. The dream run is expected to sustain and the sector’s revenue to catapult to $166bn by FY25E from $ 55bn in FY16, >13 per cent CAGR. Favourable macros — improving consumer sentiments, rising disposable incomes, urbanisation and lower penetration of organised retail — are envisaged to primarily fuel this boom. Moreover, recent structural reforms — demonetisations and GST — have been potent catalysts. Also, post fiercely fought turf wars, offline and online players seem to have made their peace and are toying with the omni-channel platform in their quest for success.

Potent catalysts in place to fuel retail boom: The retail boom is envisaged to be fuelled by favourable macros – rising disposable incomes and improving consumer sentiments – per capita income clocked 10.2 per cent CAGR over FY12-15; attractive demographics – median age of 27 with ~50 per cent of population in working

age bracket; and rising urbanisation, 41 per cent of population estimated to reside in urban areas by 2030 from 31.2 per cent in FY11. Recent structural reforms are the icing on the cake, which will further burnish the industry’s prospects:

GST is expected to accelerate demand shift to the organised segment as unorganised retailers cede turf due to stringent compliance requirements; and, n post demonetisation, consumers are likely to stay hooked to modern retail.

Among categories, food and beverag­es (F&B), followed by jewellery and apparels to benefit the most from changing consumer habits, huge unorganised market, low penetration, minimal competition and high entry barriers.

Re-configuring business models: Retailers have, over the past few years, tested various business models and have finally identified their operating moat. That includes optimum store size, that is compact hypermarket (20,000–30,000sq ft) and supermarket (3,000-4,000sq ft) formats enhance sales per sq ft by focusing on right assortment. The right product mix means players are targeting a balance between food and groceries (F&G) and apparel in their quest for profitability and productivity.Regarding private labels, organised retailers are training focus on private labels (20 per cent in India versus 35 per cent globally) as they fetch higher margins and ensure greater customer loyalty.

Source: Edelweiss Securities