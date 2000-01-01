A promising outlook

India is likely to emerge as one of the world’s top three growing economies by 2020. Investors also believe that India will be among the world’s top three destinations for manufacturing and develop into a regional as well as global hub for operations in the next few years.

According to EY’s 2015 India attractiveness survey, 32 per cent of the respondents ranked India as the most attractive investment destination globally, while 60 per cent placed the country among the top three investment destinations. The country’s vast domestic market and low-cost, skilled labor market continue to be its most attractive features.

Key growth drivers for India’s mutual fund industry are:

*Strong macro-economic fundamentals

In 2015, India overtook China to become the fastest growing major economy globally, with a GDP growth rate of 7.3 per cent. The GDP growth is expected to increase further to 7.6 per cent for 2016, driven by strong farm output and an improvement in electricity generation and mining.

In the past few years, the pace of wealth creation has been much faster. According to World Bank data, after taking 60 years to become a $1 trillion economy, India added the next trillion in only seven years and crossed the $2 trillion landmark in 2014. The expected per capita gross national income growth over the next decade could propel India in to the “upper middle income country” category.

Strong underlying economic expansion along with significant growth in per capita income will drive investments across financial products, including mutual funds. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals could also facilitate further development of capital markets and drive retail investor participation.

Favourable demographics & rising income

India benefits from favorable demographics. With more than 50 per cent of the population under 25 years of age, India’s falling dependency ratio provides strong support for long-term growth. By 2021, 64 per cent of India’s total population will be in the working age group. Millennials are the largest and fastest-growing adult segment across the globe and represent the greatest opportunity for the asset management industry, as they are not only growing in number, but also accumulating assets at an impressive rate. Favourable demographics, rising income levels and a burgeoning affluent middle class will provide a strong customer base for the mutual fund sector.

Low penetration

In India, the mutual fund AUM/GDP ratio is significantly low at 7 per cent (as of 2015), compared to 114 per cent in Australia, 91 per cent in the US and 51 per cent in the UK. Mutual funds have not yet been able to gain a significant share of investors’ wallet mainly due to lack of financial awareness among a major portion of the population. Mutual fund investments accounted for only 3.4 per cent of total investment in financial assets by individual investors in FY15.

This underlines the significant untapped potential for growth in the Indian mutual fund industry. Moreover, there is lack of healthy participation from investors in beyond top-15 locations. As of March 2016, 85.8 per cent of the mutual fund industry AUM came from the top 15 cities, while the remaining 14.2 per cent came from b-15 locations. Recently, with improved distribution and regulatory changes to fee structure, the mutual fund sector is witnessing rising activity from b-15 locations, especially in the equity segment. Sebi is also keen on deepening mutual fund penetration beyond tier I cities in India.

Govt initiatives

The government’s ongoing efforts to revitalize growth with various new initiatives – such as ‘make in India’, ‘digital India’ and 100 smart cities – have been critical in driving India’s attractiveness among foreign investors. The Government aims to improve India’s rank in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index (of 183 countries) from 142 to 50 within the next few years by cutting red tape and using technology to increase transparency.

It has also introduced a ranking of Indian states based on their ease of doing business, fostering healthy competition to attract investments and create jobs. Foreign investment in India is also booming. India was the top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), attracting 697 FDI projects worth $63 billion in 2015.

Make in India and the resultant boost has also resulted in a significant jump in FDI job creation from 1,16,000 jobs in 2013 to 2,25,000 jobs in 2015.

Record AUM growth since 1990s

The formation of Unit Trust of India in 1963 was a significant milestone in the evolution of India’s mutual fund industry. However, the MF sector gained significant traction after the entry of private players in 1993. The industry has seen rapid growth since 1990, both in terms of AUM size and number of players. Allowing the entry of private players brought in capital to fund growth, helped in product development and led to expansion in the reach of mutual funds. Sebi has introduced significant regulatory reforms over the last two decades to increase mutual fund penetration, adopt global best practices in governance and transparency, and also ensure investor protection.

All these factors combined led to an increase in the mutual fund industry’s AUM from Rs 470 billion in March 1993 to Rs 12.85 trillion in March 2016. Particularly during the last year, strong participation from retail investors and robust inflows into equity mutual funds drove strong growth in AUM, with equity AUM crossing the Rs 4 trillion landmark for the first time in the history of the Indian mutual fund industry in December 2015.

Competitive landscape

Large financial services firms, which also have interest in banking and insurance business currently dominate the industry. The market share of the top 10 players amounted to 79.5 per cent in March 2016, while the top 5 players held a 55.6 per cent market share. Small and medium-sized players have not been able to make significant inroads and are feeling the pressure of escalating costs and shrinking revenues. Foreign players have also found it difficult to gain a strong foothold. Foreign fund houses accounted for only 8 per cent of assets, with their inability to grow beyond a certain size compelling them to exit.

In the past six years, seven foreign players have exited. This is leading to consolidation in the industry, and the mutual fund business in India is becoming more concentrated.

—EY