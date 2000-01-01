Politics of artistic freedom

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani stalled the release of the controversial film Padmavati in the poll-bound state, and his Haryana counterpart ML Khattar said that it will be screened only after Censor Board’s clearance and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held the film-maker equally responsible for stirring the unrest.

The massive row over the film Padmavati has ignited the freedom of expression debate which had been lying dormant for a few months after the liberal outburst against the BJP government at the Centre which has often been accused of fanning the fire instead of containing it.

The domain of the debate, however, has extended to the larger question of artisitic freedom. Even though scholars differ on the true historical version of the Rajput queen, the story of Padmavati is part of Indian folklore that is being re-told by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his own manner. The old story’s presentation in a new manner has annoyed Rajputs who cannot tolerate the portrayal of a woman from the clan.

The film is yet to be released but the protests have blocked it reaching cinema screens. The Karni Sena of the Rajputs has gone to the extent of threatening to physically harm the film’s lead actress Deepika Padukone. The government and the voices in the ruling BJP have not backed threats to the film’s crew, but they have found Bhansali equally responsible for playing with fire by hurting the sentiments of a community.

Grandstanding

In fact, no political party is able to come out openly in support of the film clearly indicating that politics and liberal grandstanding are strange bedfellows. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the latest mascot of hardline Hindutva politics, jumped on the bandwagon slamming Bhansali and Deepika. He said violence will not be tolerated but claimed that the filmmaker was equally responsible for creating the situation. Even BJP leader Tarun Vijay wrote about “not so noble” ways of Bhansali who tried to bypass the censor board. The film hasn’t been approved yet and its release this year remains unlikely. The politics has won over the artistic freedom. But it is not the BJP alone, the previous governments have not fared well on this count. There is a thin line between the artistic freedom and freedom to offend. The BJP leaders are demanding that Bhansali should come out clearly and make the plot of the film public so that the people who have any misgivings about it should be able to understand the movie. The Hindi film industry’s record in making historical films has been poor. The facts are distorted in the name of artistic freedom. Even Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ‘Jodha Akbar’, released around 10 years ago, had liberally altered the facts to suit artistic freedom.

The story of Padmini and Allauddin Khilji is well known and folklore about how the Rajput queen of Raja Ratan Singh protected her honour from Khilji is deeply entrenched in people’s mind.

The political cost of annoying the influential Rajput community is too much to handle for the parties. The ruling BJP cannot afford to lose Rajput votes in Gujarat where the contest is close. The Rajputs have decisive votes in areas like Patan, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha.

Rajput vote

The BJP and the Congress poll strategists know well that Rajput votes can influence the outcome of polls in 32 constituencies in North Gujarat and Ahmedabad. Both the Congress and the BJP have fielded Rajput candidates in Radhanpur, Chansma, Prantij, Kheralu, Dehgam and Gandhinagar. The community had earlier supported the Congress but had moved to the BJP in the previous elections. It is still unclear if they will return to the Congress fold in 2017. The party insiders said that the situation is still fluid and it is difficult to make an assessment. Controversies like the release of Padmavati is bound to have an impact on the voters’ mind, said the BJP leaders.

The elections are due in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Congress’ come back trail script cannot wrong if it annoys Rajput. That explains the reactions by Congress leaders in support of the community. Even Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh spoke against the filmmakers. Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is leading the party in Madhya Pradesh, “corrected” his party colleague Shashi Tharoor for making light of the valour of maharajas.

It is an established norm that controversies help films in doing good business as they bring people to theatres. But this one seems to have clearly gone out of hand. With the political parties overwhelmingly against the plot of the film, it is unlikely to see the light of day in the near future. Films have been made on Padmavati in the past. There were no protests then. But times have changed as every action has a strong reaction, and social media provides an easy platform.

Films like ‘Fire’, on the theme of lesbian relationship and ‘Earth’ on widow re-marriage faced similar protests. While Fire was released in the late 1990s, Earth could never reach theatres in India.