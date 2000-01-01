Political will, innovation must to solve Kashmir crisis

To any security analyst the reported killing of four militants on June 22 in a synergised operation of security forces in the Anantnag district, with two of them affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), as a sequel to renewed “Operation All Out” is no surprise.

After shrinking of IS caliphate in Iraq and Syria it was expected that their cadres will start disappearing in smaller groups to reappear in militant-friendly areas, believing in IS ideology. The recent attack in Afghanistan during Ramadan, with many innocent killed, claimed by IS was a case in point. Kashmir where IS and Pakistani flags have been coming up occasionally is one such area, where such induction was expected.

Few years back, after the declaration of the caliphate, the newly named Caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an address to jihadists world over said: “Muslims rights are forcibly seized in China, India, Palestine, Somalia, the Arabian Peninsula, the Caucasus, Sham (the Levant), Egypt, Iraq, Indonesia, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Ahvaz, Iran, Pakistan, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria and Morocco. Prisoners are moaning and crying for help. Orphans and widows are complaining of their plight. Women who have lost their children are weeping. Masajid (plural of masjid) are desecrated and sanctities are violated…Terrify the enemies of Allah and seek death in the places where you expect to find it. Your brothers, on every piece of this earth, are waiting for you to rescue them” (sic).

The address explicitly mentions China and India as one of the prime targets of the ISIS, with eye on Xinjiang and Kashmir. While China continues to deal with Xinjiang with full military might, without the handicap of vote bank politics/overactive HR organisations/media/legal fraternity, India has been giving the impression of softness on the issue.

IS started showing signs of presence in India initially in the form of some sleeper cells, who are under investigation. While these may be the initial visible footprints, efforts of IS to make inroads into India are on, and cannot be ignored.

Failed experiments

The ceasefire and NICO experiments defied all military logic notwithstanding the good intent of peaceful Ramadan, hence were bound to fail, as they came due to insistence of militant/separatists-friendly, terrorised/sold out politicians of Kashmir, despite awareness of its non-acceptance by militants. The firing along international border/line of control to infiltrate militants continued.

As Pakistan army’s derives power from ‘India threat theory and boiling Kashmir’, its diversion from proxy war to peace is next to impossible, and its peace gestures are not more than a deception plan. Militants are their strategic assets are being used for terrorism in India and elsewhere, besides recent idea of getting them a political entry in Pakistan.

Inside Kashmir, NICO gave them a chance to revive the terror industry, wherein militants could move freely, kill informers and terrorise the population, raise finances by extortion/money laundering, carry out recruitment of youth by luring them or terrorising their families, and continue their atrocities against terrorised innocent Kashmiries.

The hiring of civilians from Uttar Pradesh for pelting stone in the garb of job promise is a case in point of revival of the terror industry.

The passion of Kashmiris exhibited after martyrdom of Aurengzeb, Fayaz, other soldiers, and journalist Shujaat Bukhari, brought in the governor’s rule. The security cost paid was one-month loss of initiative to militants, causing revival of the terror industry and gaining of expertise by militants to use stone pelting as an effective weapon.

Challenges ahead

The immediate challenge of the governor’s rule will be to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra. The security forces under the governor are going all out to control terrorism, ensure security of Amarnath yatris and bring Kashmir to normalcy, but the lost ground will take some more time to be retrieved.

The cost of flip-flop in ceasefire will cause some more casualties of security personnel and civilians. A hard professional stance is needed, as the surgery of cancerous terrorism with soft homeopathic treatment would not be possible. A synergy between the civil administration and the security forces is a must and we seem to be moving towards it.

UNHRC report

The entire Jammu & Kashmir acceded to India; hence it’s legally our territory. The UNHRC report is technically irrelevant for India and must be ignored. It’s obvious political bias also dents the credibility of UNHRC. Also, it’s based on unequal inputs. Pakistan wants to internationalise the issue and has done proper public relation (PR) management, which India is not expected to do in its domestic territory.

Proper response

How should India respond to future challenges in Kashmir? It’s time that all political parties put national interest above political interest, before it’s too late. Politicising national security is not in their interest from security as well as vote-bank point of view. All eyes are on Kashmir and Indians do understand what the national interest is.

India needs to declare a well-thought, coherent, long-lasting, hard state policy on Kashmir. Any wavering of stance can be construed as a weakness. NHRC, legal fraternity, motor-mouth politicians, armchair tacticians and writers should weigh their actions against the national security. War with Pakistan is not a worthwhile economical option. India must look at all overt and covert options against militants.

India cannot afford to let its guard down on account of ceasefire. India should not be talking to Pakistan unless Islamabad shuns proxy war. While India expects the entire world to declare Pakistan a terror state, it’s yet to scrap the ‘most favoured nation’ status accorded to it. India should also take up the issue of Baluchistan at all global forums along with terrorism that is brewing in Pakistan.

We need to do capacity building of our defence forces as we have been gradually losing deterrence due to inadequate attention over decades. Not having some critical equipment like strike drones is a case in point.

The authorities must treat stone-pelters as terrorists and deal with them as such. India also need to use the leverage of water sharing with Pakistan.

The decision-makers need to have and exhibit an honest intention to resolve it. With all eyes on security forces, expectations from them have multiplied. They are delivering with repeated success, sympathisers of militants continue to criticise decision-makers.

It will take some time to stabilise but the big question remains – will politicians spare national integrity from their routine political fight?