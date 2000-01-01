Policy preview: Preparing to shift gears

The nub of the June RBI MPC meeting will be choosing either a wait-and-watch approach or being pre-emptive amid adverse inflation risks. Now there is a scope of a shallow rate hike cycle which balances emerging price pressures with a nascent cyclical economic recovery. Kotak’s call is influenced by persistent shocks of higher fuel prices and weaker INR along with incipient risk of higher-than-usual MSP increases. Kotak pencils in 50 bps of rate hike (August and October) and expect June policy to strongly signal the same. However, if MSP increases are in line with recent trends, RBI could have some space to maintain status quo.

What changed to alter our repo rate call?

Kotak pencils in 50 bps of rate hike in FY2019 (earlier pause) possibly split between August and October. But it is believed that the MPC votes are likely to be evenly balanced in the June meeting thereby keeping the chances of a rate hike alive in June. However, significant changes to the debt market dynamics, are unlikely.

Worsening CPI outlook: Inflation uncertainty appears to have increased over the last few months. The FY2019 CPI inflation may average 4.7 per cent as against 3.6 per cent in FY2018 (See figure 1). The upside risks to the inflation trajectory could impinge on RBI’s inflation targeting mandate. Sustained crude price increases could impact the CPI trajectory by 30-50bps in FY2019. More importantly, Kotak is cautious of the imminent MSP increases (which if implemented as outlined in the Budget could impact by 50-80 bps), especially on the back of mixed indicators in the rural sector. However, upside risks will be capped if MSP increases turn out to be not materially different from the recent trends which could give room to the RBI to remain on a pause.

Persistent core inflation pressures: Even beyond the “new” concerns on crude and currency and risks from MSP hikes, the consistent increase in core inflation (running significantly higher than the headline) is ominous. The spike in core inflation to 6 per cent in April led by a broad-based sequential increase in sub-categories has strengthened our fears that core inflation may have started to feed into itself. Amid narrowing output gap, rising input costs will likely be passed on to consumers. Even after excluding the HRA impact the direction of core inflation does not materially change (See figure 2). Figure 4 titled ‘fuel, transport cost, and household goods will add on to inflation pressures over next few months’ summarises key items contributing to core inflation.

Sharper-than-expected crude price movement: While prices have corrected off-late on the back of a possible supply increase by Russia and Saudi Arabia, it remains higher than Kotak’s initial FY2019E assumption of $65/bbl (Brent). Kotak’s energy team has revised the FY2019E/FY2020E crude price assumption to $72.5/67.5 versus $65/65 earlier. Kotak had highlighted the risks to various macro parameters at higher crude prices. We note that the RBI had assumed crude price of $68/bbl in its April inflation projections which will possibly be revised higher in its latest projections.

Persistent INR weakness: The recent INR weakness (down 3.5 per cent in FYTD19 against USD) may further prod the RBI to tighten its stance, taking cues from some EM central banks (Turkey, Indonesia). However, the impact of (shallow) rate hike cycle on INR may be limited given that FPI flows in India may remain at risk from domestic and global factors. Kotak now sees a higher probability of those risks materialising and revise our FY2019 USD-INR range to 65-69 (averaging 67.6) as against 65-67.5 (averaging 66.4) earlier.

Rate hikes unlikely to change debt market dynamics significantly

The RBI has achieved tighter financial conditions over the months even without raising rates. Even as the RBI is expected to hike the repo rate in coming months, Kotak does not expect the debt market dynamics to change dramatically in either direction.

The sovereign curve (particularly the longer-end) has been under pressure reflecting factors such as imminent rate hikes over the medium term, higher inflation, and G-sec demand supply mismatches. While we reckon that the bond market has been pricing in at least 50- 75bps in FY2019, the sharp increase in rate premia has been more a function of, now, structural demand deficit from

PSU banks. Understandably, a slew of policy steps (lower 1HFY19 borrowing, 2HFY18 MTM loss dispensation for banks, and FPI debt limit increase and regulatory changes, surprise OMOs, etc.) did not alter the bond dynamics beyond just transient relief.

However, the recent sharp sell-off in the shorter-end has bear-flattened the yield curve compared to the beginning of FY2019. The spillover is felt more acutely in the corporate bond segment, with the shorter end having tightened considerably even as the longer end continues to remain under pressure. The financial tightening has made credit availability for lower-rated or unrated corporate borrowers even more expensive. Some of the key factors behind the recent debt market dynamics are outlined below.

nSkewed liquidity situation: With 11 SCBs under the PCA scanner, banking system liquidity may have been somewhat skewed with PCA banks (having cut down their lending activity) parking their surplus cash with the RBI in a reverse repo window even as non-PCA banks remain exposed to the seasonal and cyclical system liquidity dynamics. The overall liquidity situation has also been adversely affected due to a sharp increase in the currency in circulation and slower government expenditure.

Supply pressures amid weak demand: 1HFY19 borrowing saw increased supply in shorter end as the demand was perceived to be higher for 1-3 year bucket. But the shorter end eventually suffered due to (1) lack of effective demand with regular devolvement in last few weekly auctions and as (2) FPIs possibly switched to the longer end from the shorter end. Overall FPIs have been net sellers in G-Sec in CYTD18 (See figure 3). PSU banks have also been largely net sellers, booking profit on most times whenever the market witnessed a brief rally. Mutual funds have also been selling amid redemption pressure and MTM losses.

Pre-emptive rate hike expectation: The recent surge in crude oil prices, weaker INR and upside inflation surprise have led to market pricing in a rate hike as soon as the upcoming policy in June as against August onwards, pressurising the shorter-end more.

While the last few sessions have seen the yield curve moving down as crude pressures, along with INR and global yields subside, market remains cautious ahead of the June 7 policy. Even if the RBI chooses to raise rates in June itself, the bond markets may not tighten materially in the near term and may actually see temporary relief post the rate hike. However, a strong signaling of a meaningful rate hike would only worsen the already tight market conditions that are grappling with existing technical and structural issues. Kotak expects the benchmark 10-year paper to trade in the range of 7.50-8.10 per cent for FY2019.

Source: Kotak Economic Research