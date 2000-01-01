Poised for growth on car sales and home finance

The Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC), especially asset financing NBFCs, are poised for growth as industry-wide auto volumes, especially passenger vehicles, tractors and low commercial vehicles have been on the rise which bodes well for them and will help them to report strong quarter on both growth and profitability front. However, a noteworthy point is that for several NBFCs, the exposure to riskier asset classes – unsecured loans and commercial real estate – continues to rise rapidly, which could drive their profitability.

The affordable housing space is expected to report lower growth and also see challenges on the recovery front. The micro-lending space will continue to report loss as they provide for past dues / operating related costs following transition. While there are opportunities in the affordable housing space (economically weaker sections/ middle income groups) the pace of activities therein remains slow in the last few quarters. This is in addition to implementation of RERA that has impacted overall loan growth. Further, the after effects of demonetisation and longer than expected time towards effective implementation of GST has impacted the cash flow of the end-user, thus impacting asset quality trends in the loan against property portfolio.

NBFC & micro finance companies

The collection efficiency in the microfinance sector has increased to 93 per cent in July 2017 from a low of 87 per cent in December 2016. Excluding certain pockets of Maharashtra, overall recovery trends have been encouraging and broad based (ie across all states). Provisioning is likely to remain elevated. Transition to the Small Finance Bank (SFB) model will see operating costs remain higher. This in addition to providing for unpaid dues will impact profitability. Several small finance banks such as Ujjivan, that had converted from an MFI model, had reported a loss in the previous quarter.

Says Aalok Shah, analyst of Centrum Broking, “Our channel checks have pointed for relatively better recoveries on a year on year basis; and also on a quarter on quarter basis (following the seasonality factor). We thus expect our asset finance companies universe to report 18.4 per cent to 23.3 per cent growth in Net Interest Income on back of healthy around 14 per cent year on year growth in assets under management. Provisioning will remain elevated for Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (ageing of older NPAs); however on the back of a low-base and recovery in earnings, we see MMFS report strong 92 per cent YoY growth in PAT. Sundaram Finance will see stable loan-loss provisioning of 5 per cent year on year growth in net profit.”

GST implementation is likely to have a transitional impact on small businesses and self-employed borrowers, the key target segments of NBFCs. Demonetisation hangover coupled with the slowdown in business on account of GST during Q1 FY2018 weighed on the growth prospects.

Asset quality stress

Asset financing NBFCs are currently transitioning towards the more stringent NPL recognition norms of 90-days past due date by FY18. As a result, the fresh slippages have been on the rise for all NBFCs. Therefore NBFCs, excluding NBFC-micro-finance companies are likely to witness an increase in the 90+day delinquencies, by about 20-50 bps, from the levels of about 4.9 per cent as on June 30, 2017. According to Icra, while some key asset classes like loan against property (LAP) would register an increase in delinquencies, others like tractors and construction equipment are likely to see some reduction from their peaks. Commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs), gold etc are likely to register moderate increase or would remain range-bound, depending on the extent of improvement in demand and operating conditions.

“Although the credit losses are within the historical trends, the overall credit costs continue to rise as most NBFCs continue to maintain higher provision cover on rising NPLs. While it is prudent to maintain a high provision cover on bad loans, will high credit costs and lower ROAs be the new normal for NBFCs as they transition to 90-days past due basis NPL recognition in FY18. Maintaining fine balance between elevated credit costs and profitability will be a key monitorable going forward, in our view,” said Umang Shah of Emkay Global.

Credit growth is expected to remain moderate in Q2 FY2018 too but is expected to pick up in H2 FY2018 as the tax regime slowly stabilises and overall credit growth could be about 16-18 per cent for FY2018 for retail NBFCs said analysts.

As on June 30 this year, the total managed retail credit of NBFCs stood at around Rs. 6.4 lakh crore (up from Rs 6.3 lakh crore in March) and grew by about 15 per cent over June 30, 2016 (as against around 16 per cent in FY2017 and around 21 per cent in FY2016). The microfinance and the loan against property segment continued to record moderate growth compared to historical trends, while performance of most of other asset segments (CVs, PVs, two and three-wheelers and tractors) remained largely range-bound.

Operating costs

NBFC credit costs and operating costs are expected to remain higher than the past, which would offset the benefits of the lower cost of funds. The 12-month average cost of funds stood at about 9.4 per cent in June 2017 compared with 9.7 per cent in March 2017 and around 10.3 per cent in March 2016. However, higher credit cost because of the increase in delinquencies and transition to the 90+day NPA recognition norm and the moderation in operating efficiency as growth slowed, would continue to exert pressure on net profitability of the entities, according to ICRA.

“Going forward, we believe that factors such as continued shift of credit market share in favour of private banks and retail NBFCs, government’s focus on rural development, and an uptick in economic activity should benefit NBFC-asset financing companies in the medium term. Moreover, with the regulatory transition due for completion in FY18, one should expect stability / improvement in return ratios for NBFCs. Bajaj Finance, Cholama­nd­alam Finance and Magma Fincorp are our preferred picks,” said Shah.