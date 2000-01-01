Piece-meal approach won’t work

In its resolution plan for IL&FS, the Uday Kotak-led board gave details of complexity and challenges. The report titled 'Report on progress and way forward', which was presented to the National Company Law Tribunal said, “The New Board is dealing with the ongoing discovery of challenges arising from multiple layers and types of holding structures and interests within the IL&FS Group (ranging across subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures to unincorporated entities) through which diverse businesses (ranging from roads to information technology to financial services) are being undertaken.”

The report noted that the expanse of such the interests of the IL&FS Group is also very wide in terms of the number of entities involved and the jurisdictions along with substantial size of these interests, both from the perspective of financials and strategic importance. Given that IL&FS has numerous joint controlling stakes in many of its entities, there are challenges in finding a resolution as rights of third parties need to be considered. It noted that the board recognised that the resolution of the offshore entities require special considerations as the efforts there will be subject to laws of those jurisdictions and may not be possible to resolve through the current proceedings under Indian law as it will have inherent limitation.

The report says, “The key financial issue affecting the IL&FS Group is high level of aggregate leverage which is disproportionate to the aggregate economic value of its business assets, or cash flows. This has understandably led to inadequate cash flows impacting its solvency and day to day operations. The mismatch of cash flows is compounded by diverse nature and type of creditors and the structure of the IL&FS Group as that increases the difficulties in using the surplus cash flow at the operating entity level. For instance, on this basis, it is a challenge to service debt at a group or upstream level holding company, where there is a shortfall in debt service, even if there are some profitable projects in the operating companies below.”

While recognising the complexities and challenges, the New Board faced significant challenges of lack of reliable information and gaps in the data in working towards a resolution. It noted that under the previous management, there was no suitably empowered central financial control function that maintained information and accuracy at the group level. Critical decisions on prioritising use of funds and making payments were taken by individual entities without a central control function.

Asset monetisation

The report noted that, “New Board is unable to validate whether due processes and transparency have been followed by the previous management in pursuing various asset monetisation activities. For instance, a certain asset of the IL&FS Group was transferred from one entity in the group to another entity in the group in June 2017 at a value of INR 30.8 Crores for cash based on an independent fair valuation, and in just about a year (in June 2018), a committee of directors resolved to sell this to a third party at INR 1 Crore (i.e. at a significant discount to the original intra-group purchase price), the reasons for which the New Board finds are inadequately supported.”

The New Board has also noted that under the previous management, there was no suitably empowered central financial control function that maintained information and accuracy at the group level. For instance, there is no available central repository of bank accounts in IL&FS and there is a challenge in extracting data and consolidating outputs as the data has been stored in different formats and different ERP systems across the IL&FS Group, The report said.

Resolution

The report says, “Given that the Final Resolution, at the threshold, needs to ensure orderly recovery for the creditors, a piece-meal approach may not work as it will not recover due value for the creditors. The IL&FS Group is receiving legal notices and threats of legal action from substantial number of creditors. As on October 26, 2018, the New Board understands that over 130 creditors have issued notices to IL&FS Group entities. The New Board considers that given the complexities surrounding the IL&FS Group, individual creditor action is unlikely to realise any value for the creditors and would also make an orderly Final Resolution impossible to achieve. Therefore, larger public interest requires that the rights of individual creditors are suspended pending Final Resolution. Therefore, the New Board believes that it requires a “calm period” and continuation of the Moratorium to achieve the Final Resolution is critical.”

Way Forward

To achieve the objectives of the final resolution, the board would take into account the following key considerations according to the ‘Report on progress and way forward’:

(a) Good governance of IL&FS in order to preserve value (to the extent possible); (b) Conduct of the resolution process, in one or more steps, through a transparent process(es), as may be deemed appropriate for respective categories of assets and ownership structures, to ensure fair resolution in a timely manner; (c) Wider public interest; (d) Financial stability; (e) Interests of different stakeholders and sacrifices, as may be required; (f) Compliance with the legal framework (g) Commercial feasibility

A delveraging exercise usually involves significant capital infusion (either from existing or new investors); asset monetisation to retire debt; (c) resolution/ compromise with the creditors, the report said, adding that these steps would need to weighed against the complexity of the IL&FS Group and challenges arising from a) the multi-layered structures especially for external borrowings; b) multiple assets classes; c) different stakeholder categories having differing levels and types of exposure across the group, etc.

Therefore, the various options are proposed to be critically evaluated having regard to, inter alia, the following factors: (a) Market Interest; (b) Maximisation of value; (c) Speed of execution; (d) Stakeholder engagement; (e) Comprehensiveness of the resolution and (f) Transaction certainty, the report said.