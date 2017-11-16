Outlook gloomy for corporate loans focused private banks

Top private sector banks focussed on corporate loans continued to report a rise in bad loans. For the second quarter ended September 30, 2017, banks such as Axis Bank and Yes Bank reported discomforting non-performing loans divergence (difference between the RBI's assessment and the bank's reported non-performing loans) – one that is growing not just in absolute amount but even as percentage of loans.

However in case of ICICI Bank where the RBI audit is still underway, the numbers were relatively better. One will know if there is a divergence in case of ICICI Bank only in the next quarter results. Similarly for HDFC Bank, the RBI observations are awaited for one large account. Meanwhile, retail loans focussed private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank continued to post stable numbers.

Profitability pressures

Analysts expect some more pressure on asset quality at the system level. Profitability pressures too will remain once the public sector banks get government’s capital infusion as they would be able to take haircuts and absorb losses and compete with private banks for market share. Provisioning expenses will increase as RBI wants banks to make 50 per cent provisioning in case of NCLT accounts.

JM Financial said, “Within a host of smaller/mid-sized private sector lenders, we like DC Bank, Federal Bank and City Union bank given their healthy capital adequacy levels (average Tier-1 at 14.5 per cent), lower stock of stressed assets that are already past their peak and management reward structures that are comparable with larger successful franchises.”

“We build RoA expansion of 23bps-31bps for Federal Bank and DCB Bank over FY17-FY20E, while City Union Bank should continue with its ‘ahead-of-peers’ RoA profile, averaging 160 bps over the same period. We forecast earnings to post 31 per cent –35 per cent CAGR over FY17-FY20E for Federal Bank and DCB and expect 17 per cent CAGR for City Union Bank. While valuations may appear expensive in light of modest near-term RoEs (especially for DCB and FB) currently, we see stock performance to track profitability expansion that will be back-ended in nature over the next 24 months. Among the three, we see highest upside for DCB Bank at 27 per cent,” said JM Financial.

Elevated credit cost

For the quarter ended September 30, Axis Bank reported a 35.5 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 432.38 crore lower than market estimates as stress asset creation remained high, translating into elevated credit cost of around 3.4 per cent. Gross slippages for the quarter were at Rs 8,940 crore, of which Rs 4,870 crore was on account of Axis Bank converging its loans classification with RBI’s annual review. Slippages from outside BB and below rated corporates were disappointing (27 per cent of corporate slippages in last two quarters versus 7 per cent in FY17).

However Axis Bank’s stock has risen since last week, after it announced raising of Rs 11,625 crore through the issue of preferential equity shares and convertible warrants to Bain Capital, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and others. Axis proposes to raise equity and equity-linked capital of Rs 11,626 crore from a set of marquee investors including entities affiliated with Bain Capital Private Equity and the Bank’s promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India. Entities affiliated with Bain Capital proposes to invest Rs 6,854 crore and LIC proposes to invest Rs 1,583 crore. The bank proposes to raise Rs 9,063 crore through issuance of equity and the remaining Rs 2,563 crore though issue of warrants, it added.

Yes Bank reported elevated NPL divergence levels (FY17 NPLs at 1.5 per cent against actuals of 6 per cent along with 2Q results). NPL divergence has been rising every year – FY15: Rs 2,820 crore; FY16: Rs 4,180 crore; FY17: Rs 6,360 crore – and as percentage of opening loans has been rising from 5.1 per cent in FY15 to 6.5 per cent in FY17. However, it continued to report strong recovery capabilities considering that effective slippage is just 19 percent of FY17 divergent NPLs and 0.9 per cent of loans.