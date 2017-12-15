The year 2017 has been a remarkable one for the mutual fund industry. While demonetisation has resulted in channeling money from physical assets to financial assets, some initiatives like campaign by Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (AMFI) “Mutual Fund Sahi hai” and the good going of stock markets have all resulted in good flow of funds.

Average assets under management (AUM) of Indian mutual fund industry for the month of November 2017 stood at Rs 22.73 lakh crore.

The AUM of the Indian MF Industry has grown from Rs 3.26 lakh crore as on March 31, 2007 to Rs 22.79 lakh crore as on November 30, 2017 – about seven fold increase in a span of about 10 and half years, while the industry’s AUM has grown from Rs 5.87 lakh crore as on March 31, 2012 to Rs 22.79 lakh crore as on November 30, 2017 – about four fold increase in a span of about 5 and half years.

The industry’s AUM had crossed the milestone of Rs 10 lakh crore for the first time in May 2014 and in a short span of about three and half years, the AUM size has increased more than two folds and stood at Rs 22.79 lakh crore as on November 30, 2017.

The total number of accounts (or folios as per mutual fund parlance) as on November 30, 2017 stood at 6.49 crore, while the number of folios under equity, ELSS and balanced schemes, wherein the maximum investment is from retail segment stood at 5.30 crore.

The monthly inflow figure of around Rs 5,000 crore through new systematic investment plans (SIPs) is also quite impressive. The total folio count at the end November 2017 was 6.49 crore – a growth of 2.7 per cent higher compared to October, according to data from the Sebi.

The mutual fund industry added close to 17.56 lakh new folios in the month out of which 12.24 lakh were in the equity category (including ELSS).

The outlook for 2018 looks very strong. Low deposits rates classes and better returns offered by mutual fund over other asset classes would result in continued growth and strong inflows on sustainable basis in the industry.

The Writer is AVP, Arihant capital markets