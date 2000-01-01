With the ever-changing business models of companies, commercial real estate sector is optimising opportunities.

The sector is on an accelerating curve, fuelled with rapid changes in office leasing dynamics and change in client demographics with young and aspirational professionals.

2018 will witness continued growth in managed office and co-working space with increase in lease structures. This will result in better monetisation and optimisation for the real-estate sector.

There would also be visible changes in the demand supply dynamics in office space. On the demand side, the rise of the economy and continuous efforts of companies to optimise costs would witness more office seekers, startups and established companies to adopt flexible and cost effective office space solutions.

Commercial real estate service providers have to be constantly aware of the new developments in this demanding eco-system.

On the supply side, property owners too will explore alternative means for leasing to managed office space providers as they have more potential for higher revenues.

Leasing is expected to become a dynamic function, creating the need for specialised operators focussing on revenue optimisation and delivering high quality managed office services.

The sector is expected to receive over $400 to $ 500 million investments and will grow at 50 per cent Y-o-Y. Managed working space will boost up the commercial real estate industry in the coming year. Flexibility, cost saving both on Capex and Opex, ease of starting an office, community building and feel of a large office space are some of the most important factors contributing to the growth of managed office space.

Venture capitalists have realized that up to 10-15 per cent of their capital invested goes in furniture and office set-ups. Hence more and more investors are pushing startups and MNCs to opt for co-working and managed office spaces. This will lead to further demand in the concept of ‘Come. Sit. Work.’

Companies can save as much as 15-20 per cent as initial investment for setting up of a modern office.

Looking at the growth potential of the customised and managed co-working office space, even international players are investing in Indian commercial real estate market.

Channel partners too have their advantages as they make more money while leasing on per seat basis. The money earned is not just on the real estate cost, but also on other loaded services; this segment has further bolstered the industry. Channel partners and brokers as result, will act as a catalyst in development of this space.

In 2018, Bengaluru is likely to see the highest consumption of office space, followed by NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The trend of absorption of office space in other major cities also looks positive for the coming year.

The average breakeven period for co-working spaces is about six months, with more than 90 per cent occupancy rates, which will further lead to strong employment growth followed by economic developments.

(The writer is founder and CEO, Skootr)