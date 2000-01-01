One month returns slip to negative after top results

Shares of the private banks, which saw a huge rally this year, took a knock last month with two of the private bank biggies, Axis Bank and Yes Bank’s second quarter (July-September 2017) disclosing higher non performing assets as assessed by RBI and a big divergence from what they reported for the period ended on March 31.

Nifty Private Bank index fell 0.81 per cent in the last 30-day period compared to its stellar 365-day return of 23.90 per cent, as per NSE data. Barring two private bank stocks in Nifty Private bank index, all others have given a negative return in the range of 2 to 17 per cent.

Taking a knock

Among the big losers in the last one month period are Yes Bank (-17.17 per cent), Federal Bank (-11.02 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(-7.62 per cent), HDFC Bank (-3 per cent), IndusInd Bank(-4.89 per cent), IDFC Bank(-4.66 per cent), The South Indian Bank(-5.57 per cent), and RBL Bank(-2.07 per cent).

ICICI Bank has given a positive return of 14.33 per cent, as it has been able to shore up capital by stake sale in its insurance subsidiary and is likely to engage in more such stake sale in its other subsidiaries.

Gaurav Dua, head of Research, Sharekhan said, “ICICI Bank has been able to raise close to Rs 7,200 crore by partial divestment of its stake in insurance subsidiaries and could further strengthen the balance sheet by partial divestment of its stake in the proposed public offering of ICICI Securities and possibly ICICI Home Finance also in future.”

“On the other hand, chinks are visible within the private bank space. More concerning is the fact that the malaise has to be pointed out by the regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through audit of their last year’s accounts where these banks seem to have under-reported the extent of slippages in the loan book. It has raised question marks on the transparency and credibility of these banks,” Dua said.

Analysts feel RBI’s assessment of bank NPAs focusses on future risks identifying incipient problems and facilitates prompt intervention and early corrective action.

Payal Pandya, research analyst – BFSI, Centrum Broking said, “While there is concern on the asset quality of private banks, one must note that these divergence amounts are not necessarily current NPAs or bad assets. The Risk Based Supervision (RBS) focusses on evaluating both present and future risks, identifying incipient problems and facilitates prompt intervention/ early corrective action. The divergence accounts, thus, are those in which the RBI has sighted probable risk considering various factors or some potential sectoral or business risk likely in future.”

CARE Ratings, in an analysis of second quarter performance of 23 public sector and private banks that announced their results before November 7 said provisions that are largely made for NPAs continued to increase, though at a lower rate of about 13.6 per cent in Q2FY18 as against significant growth of about 138 per cent in Q2FY17.

“The NPA reconciliation was to be completed by March 2017. However, it seems that either NPA reconciliation is still going on or incremental NPAs are added into the banking system,” CARE Ratings said.

However, overall the gross NPA in the banking system is on a declining path.

“After growing by a significant 105 per cent in Q2FY17, growth in gross NPAs slowed down to 26.3 per cent in Q2FY18.This may be ascribed to a cautious approach undertaken by banks while lending to the customers owing to increasing stressed assets in the past few years. Also on an incremental basis the recognition of NPAs has slowed down.”

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com