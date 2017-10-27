Odd-even scheme may stage comeback in Delhi

The odd-even scheme of restricted car usage to curb air pollution in New Delhi is expected to make a comeback. Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said the administration is considering rolling out the third edition of odd-even scheme given the rising pollution levels.

The groundwork has already been started with Gahlot writing to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and senior officials of his ministry, asking them to be “fully geared up” for the implementation of odd-even scheme “as and when” it is announced.

The odd-even scheme, under which cars with odd and even registration numbers are allowed to ply on alternate days, is an emergency measure to curb pollution. The Delhi government experimented with the scheme twice in 2016 with mixed results -- from January 1-15 and April 15-30. While people responded enthusiastically to the first attempt, many violations were reported in the second fortnight of the scheme.

The Delhi transport minister said the scheme can be rolled out when air pollution levels remain in the ‘emergency’ category for more than 48 hours.

The SC-appointed environment pollution control authority had indicated that it would back the odd-even scheme if situation demanded. It had even called for shutting schools, if needed.

One of the major prerequisites for rolling out the scheme in Delhi is strengthening the public transport system. The onus is on the city government to raise additional fleet of DTC buses. The DTC has a fleet of ar­ound 4,000 buses, while the DIMTS runs over 1,600 bu­ses under the cluster sche­me. For the seamless roll out of odd-even scheme, it is estimated that around 11,000 buses are required.

The alarming pollution levels had forced the SC to ban the sale of firecrackers in NCR this Diwali.