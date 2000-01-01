No scope for state surveillance, says court

The Supreme Court has settled apprehensions of the Aadhaar naysayers who had seen the unique identification system as violation of privacy of citizens. The court held that all matters pertaining to an individual do not qualify as being an inherent part of right to privacy. The apex court also said that Aadhaar is not for state surveillance as profiling is not possible using the minimal data that it has. There are sufficient safeguards to disallow any abuse.

The SC itself struck down provisions to safeguard privacy of individuals. By removing section 57, it disallowed private entities to seek Aadhaar as a verification document. In the 4-1 majority judgment, justice Ashok Bhushan agreed with Justice AK Sikri and said that to give one's demographic and biometric information does not violate fundamental right of privacy.

He went on to add that collection of data, its storage and use also does not qualify to be called violation of privacy. But at the same time Justice Ashok Bhushan said that while enlivening right to food, right to shelter etc under article 21, the state cannot encroach upon the right of privacy of beneficiaries nor former can be given precedence over later.

The judgment has settled the debate whether Aadhaar violated privacy of individuals. It is in line with the SC's judgment of last year where it had recognized the right to privacy as part of freedom rights under Article 19.

Wherever it felt that Aadhaar was exceeding its role, the SC has struck down the provisions. One such provision was allowing storage of data for five years. The judgment said that the data cannot be retained beyond six months.

The SC said that if a provision is made in the regulations which impinges upon the privacy rights of the Aadhaar card holders, that can always be challenged. It said that section 29 imposes restrictions on sharing information and is valid as it protects the interests of Aadhaar card holders.

Similarly, section 33(1) of the act prohibits disclosure of information, including identity off card holder except on orders of a court of district judge. The court said during the hearing, an individual can object to the disclosure on information. Regarding section 33 (2) saying that disclosure of information in the interest of national security cannot be faulted with. The court said that an officer higher than joint secretary should be given the power to determine national security. To avoid misuse, it has sought to involve a judicial officer as well. The SC said that section 33 (2) is struck down with liberty to enact a suitable provision on the lines of these suggestions.